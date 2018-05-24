Industrial (Transportation) Designer

Magna Exteriors

Location: Troy, MI, US

Job Introduction

The key function of the Industrial Designer is the planning and execution of project design objectives within the scope of a product development exercises. It is the creative designer’s role to focus on the near term workflow and deliverables within the group. The Industrial Designer is project specific and tasked with meeting project deliverables.

Major Responsibilities

Reports to: Global Director of Industrial Design

• Develop and define the styling related attributes, (appearance and functional), of a product concept for presentation or initial show property build.

• Develop visualization of product strategy and the communication of key product objectives

• Research and interpret industry benchmarking, technology and consumer trends in order to apply context within an area of Targeted business

• Investigate opportunities for the application of corporate technologies within the context of a product or series of product offerings

• In support of all divisions provide 2d visualization and 3d modeling and visualization services to aid in the many aspects of the product development process

• Advanced internal development

• Quote activities

• Technical shows and presentations

• Research and Clinical activities

• Engineering and Sales & Marketing visual communication

Other Job Elements:

• Communicate this information appropriately to individuals and teams within the company, both locally and globally.

• Represent the company professionally with credibility and enthusiasm.

• Develop relationships with employees, customers, divisions and outside suppliers that provide key design services

• Other job duties as required and/or assigned.

• Effective networking and utilization of resources throughout the company.

• Effective Communication with Divisions, Sales & Marketing, Engineering

• Proficiency in Product Development and Trends Expertise

• Styling proposals defining appearance and functional aspects of any presentation support or sales tool fabrication

• Studio methodology, processes and tools

Knowledge and Education

Bachelor’s Degree (or Bachelor’s equivalency) in Transportation or Industrial Design.

Proficient in 2d sketching, 3d sketch modeling and entry level animation tools.

Proficient in computer software applications (Word, Excel).

Work Experience

Prefer prior internship or co-op or equivalent industry experience.

Company Introduction

Magna Exteriors, a wholly-owned operating unit of Magna International, is a global supplier of exterior products and systems.

Our vast capabilities position us as a full service supplier for our customers. Our capabilities include design and engineering, styling, tooling, manufacturing, assembly and sequencing, testing, continuous improvement, consumer and market research, benchmarking, and electrical/electronic system integration, among others.

As a market leader with a focus on innovation, we offer a wide array of products including bumper fascia systems; exterior trim; modular systems; class A body panels; and structural components for automotive, commercial truck, consumer, and industrial markets.

