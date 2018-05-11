CAS Surfacing Designer

11 May 2018


  • Pininfarina
  • Location: Turin, Italy


    • Pininfarina Extra is looking for a highly motivated, competitive, self-confident transportation designer specialized in 3D CAS, with the desire of joining a multicultural, dynamic and highly creative team of product and yacht designers. Experience in yacht design is a plus.

    Responsibilities: 

    The Surfacing designer will be responsible for:
    • Work with the Transportation & industrial design team in the development of digital models ranging from rough concepts and prototypes to final surface models
    • Translate the sketches into fast 3D model in order to evaluate the volumes and proportions
    • Provide necessary information to model makers in order to create mock-ups
    Participate in the creative development of new concepts and the evolution of concepts in development

    Skills/experience:

    • 3+ years industry experience desired in the development of A-class, organic, C2 continuous surface models
    • Technical experience with mechanical engineering, tooling, and manufacturing of consumer product
    • Solid experience on advanced surface modelling in Alias. Rhino and Creo are a plus
    • Qualified candidates will be well organized and have the ability and commitment to meet tight design schedules: We don’t miss deadlines
    • Familiarity with rapid prototyping, SLA’s and CNC Models a plus
    • He/She will have demonstrated ability to work in a fast paced team environment

    Basic Requirements:

    • A degree in Industrial/Yacht or Car Design or equivalent degree.
    • 3+ years of provenexperience



