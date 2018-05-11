CAS Surfacing Designer

Pininfarina Extra is looking for a highly motivated, competitive, self-confident transportation designer specialized in 3D CAS, with the desire of joining a multicultural, dynamic and highly creative team of product and yacht designers. Experience in yacht design is a plus.
Responsibilities:
The Surfacing designer will be responsible for:
• Work with the Transportation & industrial design team in the development of digital models ranging from rough concepts and prototypes to final surface models
• Translate the sketches into fast 3D model in order to evaluate the volumes and proportions
• Provide necessary information to model makers in order to create mock-ups
Participate in the creative development of new concepts and the evolution of concepts in development
Skills/experience:
• 3+ years industry experience desired in the development of A-class, organic, C2 continuous surface models
• Technical experience with mechanical engineering, tooling, and manufacturing of consumer product
• Solid experience on advanced surface modelling in Alias. Rhino and Creo are a plus
• Qualified candidates will be well organized and have the ability and commitment to meet tight design schedules: We don’t miss deadlines
• Familiarity with rapid prototyping, SLA’s and CNC Models a plus
• He/She will have demonstrated ability to work in a fast paced team environment
Basic Requirements:
• A degree in Industrial/Yacht or Car Design or equivalent degree.
• 3+ years of provenexperience
Click here for more information