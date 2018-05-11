CAS Surfacing Designer

Pininfarina

Location: Turin, Italy

Pininfarina Extra is looking for a highly motivated, competitive, self-confident transportation designer specialized in 3D CAS, with the desire of joining a multicultural, dynamic and highly creative team of product and yacht designers. Experience in yacht design is a plus.

Responsibilities:

The Surfacing designer will be responsible for:

• Work with the Transportation & industrial design team in the development of digital models ranging from rough concepts and prototypes to final surface models

• Translate the sketches into fast 3D model in order to evaluate the volumes and proportions

• Provide necessary information to model makers in order to create mock-ups

Participate in the creative development of new concepts and the evolution of concepts in development



Skills/experience:

• 3+ years industry experience desired in the development of A-class, organic, C2 continuous surface models

• Technical experience with mechanical engineering, tooling, and manufacturing of consumer product

• Solid experience on advanced surface modelling in Alias. Rhino and Creo are a plus

• Qualified candidates will be well organized and have the ability and commitment to meet tight design schedules: We don’t miss deadlines

• Familiarity with rapid prototyping, SLA’s and CNC Models a plus

• He/She will have demonstrated ability to work in a fast paced team environment

Basic Requirements:

• A degree in Industrial/Yacht or Car Design or equivalent degree.

• 3+ years of provenexperience

