Pininfarina Architect

14 May 2018


  • Pininfarina
  • Location: Turin, Italy


    • Pininfarina Extra, a design house of international reputeis currently seeking an Architect, to joinits Turin office with a minimum three years experience.

    Knowledge of Rhinoceros, T-Splines, Grasshopper, Revit, V-Ray and 3ds Max is a must.
    The applicant will be involved in different type of projects, and will be able to demonstrate the ability to work well in a team environment.

    Strong leadership, organization, communication and relationship management skills are required. This position is open to all regardless of gender, age or nationality, in accordance with legislative decrees 903/77, 125/91, 215/03 and 216/03.



    Click here for more information


    Find more design jobs on
    MetaJobz - Creative Jobs Meta Search Engine



    Newsletter

    Get all the updates with our weekly newsletter!

    Find a Car


    © 2004-2018 LINE22 SRL Società a Unico Socio - VAT IT 07892041000

    Scroll To Top
    Scroll To Bottom