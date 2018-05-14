Pininfarina Architect

Pininfarina

Location: Turin, Italy

Pininfarina Extra, a design house of international reputeis currently seeking an Architect, to joinits Turin office with a minimum three years experience.

Knowledge of Rhinoceros, T-Splines, Grasshopper, Revit, V-Ray and 3ds Max is a must.

The applicant will be involved in different type of projects, and will be able to demonstrate the ability to work well in a team environment.

Strong leadership, organization, communication and relationship management skills are required. This position is open to all regardless of gender, age or nationality, in accordance with legislative decrees 903/77, 125/91, 215/03 and 216/03.

Click here for more information