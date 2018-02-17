Senior Industrial Designer – Consumer Electronics

Garmin

Location: Olathe, KS 66061

Garmin’s Consumer Industrial Design team continues to grow in support of the expanding needs of all consumer market segments here at Garmin. We are adding talented Senior Industrial designers to help us take on additional projects to support the company’s growth. We need designers with the courage to explore new ideas and forms, combined with the ability to collaborate respectfully in a team.

As a leading worldwide provider of navigation, we are committed to making superior products for automotive, aviation, marine, outdoor and fitness markets that are an essential part of our customers’ lives. Our vertical integration business model keeps all design, manufacturing, marketing and warehouse processes in-house, giving us more control over timelines, quality and service. Our user-friendly products are not only sought after for their compelling design, superior quality and best value, but they also have innovative features that enhance the lives of our customers. We are focused on recruiting top performers in all areas of the company to drive innovation and success.

Join a talented and passionate team of 30 industrial designers who work directly with engineering and management to create compelling products for the Automotive, Outdoor, Fitness, Marine, and Wearable markets. Collaborate with a dedicated team of prototype developers in a fully-equipped shop that includes multiple 3D printers and CNC machines. Experience the variety and diversity of projects that would normally be reserved for a design consultancy but with the stability and benefits of a corporate environment. Our design team develops solutions for activity trackers, running watches, action cameras, cycling computers, marine radars, outdoor watches, handhelds, and more. Garmin’s process also provides designers the ability to work on a design from initial sketch through refinement, prototyping and into mass-production.

Visit our design directory page for a look at the studio, shop, and to see some of our work:

http://www.designdirectory.com/garmin

Essential functions

Explore a wide variety of compelling design options through sketching and rendering for Garmin’s consumer product markets

Understand and apply future trends in design, technology, and materials

Create 3D models using Solidworks for product development and prototyping

Communicate concepts and ideas through verbal, visual, and written means

Understand the needs and desires of our customers

Collaborate with Design, Engineering, Marketing, and Management teams to translate project goals into relevant design solutions

Work with a team of prototype specialists to create in-house appearance models

Qualifications

Qualified candidates posses a Bachelor’s degree in Industrial Design, Product Design, related field, or a minimum of 6 years experience performing a role substantially similar to the essential functions of this job description. other requirements include:

Digital proficiency in the use of tools such as SolidWorks, Keyshot, CorelDRAW Graphics Suite, Adobe Creative Suite, and Sketchbook Pro

Excellent hand sketching skills (Wacom Tablet experience preferred)

Ability to rapidly explore a wide variety of styling options (forms, colors, finishes, materials, etc.)

A passion for design, technology, and an active lifestyle

Courage to explore new ideas

Must be team-oriented, possess a positive attitude, and work respectfully with others

Our benefits are designed to lead an evolving marketplace, support innovation and encourage a healthy balance between work and life. They allow our associates to make their own decisions about their wellbeing and future and consistently rank Garmin as a top tier benefits provider when compared to other high-tech employers. We offer a choice of high value medical, dental and vision plans with low or no premiums, to fit your and your family’s preferences. In addition, Garmin’s financial benefits include a generous 401K retirement plan that provides 5% of pay base contribution plus a match of 75 cents for every dollar you contribute to a maximum of 10% of your compensation. The employee stock purchase plan allows for shares to be bought at a 15% discount. Garmin offers many other benefits and perks ranging from wellbeing initiatives, educational assistance and career development, community charity support, and employee discounts just to name a few.

Submit your portfolio to id@garmin.com

Never been to Kansas City? You are missing out! www.thinkkc.com

Garmin will assist with relocation costs

EEO/AA/Minorities/Females/Disabled/Veterans

