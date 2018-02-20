Body Designer

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Location: Auburn Hills, MI

The Body Design Layout position is responsible for creating 3D designs and 2D drawings in NX for sheet metal and body structure, trim, exterior lighting and wipers, as well as, door, hood and lift gate systems and components. The Designer will be involved in the entire design process, from conceptual model creation to production level design and detailing. There will be considerable involvement and responsibility in the design, layout, creation, and maintenance of NX CAD models, 2D drawings, and data integrity analysis. This activity includes working with and supporting product development engineers, design supervisors, design leaders and designers when required.

Qualifications

Basic Qualifications:

High school diploma, GED, or equivalent with a minimum 32 credits toward the completion of an Associate’s degree including CAD classes

Training or work experience in NX (Unigraphics) automotive design

Practical knowledge of vehicles and the vehicle assembly process

Basic understanding or course work on manufacturing processes (i.e. stamping, welding, molding, casting)

Strong mechanical aptitude

Experienced with Microsoft Office software (Excel, Outlook, PowerPoint, Word)

Preferred Qualifications:

Working on or completed a Bachelor of Science degree in engineering or a technology related discipline

1+ years of related experience

Able to demonstrate knowledge of NX parametric modeling techniques and drawing creation

Good understanding of Teamcenter and Vis Pro/Mockup

Strong written and oral communications

Self-starter that is comfortable managing multiple assignments

FCA is proud to extend to its employees a compensation and benefits package that is designed to retain their talent and to motivate and reward job performance. Our present compensation program provides for competitive, market based salaries, and annual vacation and holiday time off. We make available a comprehensive health care benefits plan which, depending upon the employee’s role, includes medical, dental, vision and prescription drug coverage. We also offer a disability absence plan, group and optional life insurance program, savings plan, tuition assistance, and vehicle purchase and lease discounts for certain employees, and for their family and friends.

Note: Some of the benefits listed above may not apply to summer vacation replacement and temporary employees.

