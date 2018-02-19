Senior UX Designer – Alexa Automotive

Amazon.com

Location: Seattle, WA

Do you like Amazon Alexa and have a passion for cars? The Alexa Automotive team is bringing these together to provide seamless voice experiences for customers with Alexa in the car. Our mission is to push the envelope in automatic speech recognition (ASR), natural language understanding (NLU), and personal mobility in order to provide the best possible customer experience when in their automobile.

As the Senior UX Designer, you will lead, define and drive spoken language and multi-modal interfaces for Amazon. You will be responsible for developing best-in-class consumer experiences (user interface designs, interaction models, prototypes, etc.) in a fast-paced, agile, startup-like environment. You will also work closely with engineering, product management, industrial design, marketing, and company leaders to successfully go from early stage concepts to launch. This position requires a pragmatic visionary that can translate business needs into a fantastic customer-focused solution. You must be responsive, flexible, and able to succeed within an open and collaborative peer environment. The ideal candidate for this position will be at ease conceptualizing spoken and multi-modal experiences in the abstract and driving that vision into solid design deliverables.

We are looking for a Designer who can:

Help create the vision for developing, communicating, and implementing the voice user experience

Inspire others on the User Experience team

Produce user flows, wireframes, prototypes, user interface specifications

Initiate and manage user experience research and testing processes

Conduct analyses of real usage data to inform UX optimization efforts

Drive the development and communication of voice design guidelines and patterns

Oversee close coordination with the product management team to develop a shared vision and then lead a process to define the experience and design to deliver on the product’s objectives

Partner with the technology team to ensure we leverage the scale offered by our platform without compromising on core experiential principles

Work with other executives and team members across the organization

Basic Qualifications

7+ years professional experience as an interactive designer / user experience designer

2+ years professional experience with voice or multimodal speech interfaces.

Degree in design or equivalent job experience

Experience shipping consumer products

Experience guiding or managing user research and usability testing

Experience working cross-team and synthesizing feedback and input from product management, engineering, and marketing

Experience presenting to and influencing senior management

Fluent in English

Preferred Qualifications

Strong user experience skill set including data-driven analytics capabilities, and a working understanding of speech and language technologies.

An informed set of core values regarding user experience, technology, and business communication and the ability to present them with eloquence and concision.

Ability to prototype voice user experiences with readily available tools

Ability to write tools to determine patterns in usage data

Experience with agile/scrum

Experience designing mobile web, and/or on-device mobile applications

Relentless desire for innovation, balanced with business needs, and customer expectations

Committed to learning and expanding professional and technical knowledge.

Unwavering attention to detail with an acute awareness that everything counts

Amazon is an Equal Opportunity Employer – Minority / Women / Disability / Veteran / Gender Identity / Sexual Orientation

Click here for more information