Industrial Designer

Polaris Industries

Location: Minneapolis, MN

JOB SUMMARY:

Day to day creation of concepts and new product ideas at the forefront of the creative requirement for products and constantly pushing the envelope. Creating legitimate concepts that meet or exceed customers’ expectations as determined through VOC work done with Product/ Research Managers. Provides drive and impetus to chosen programs, connects product description, product personality to theme, and endorses and follows a theme/design- if selected, is that programs champion. The expectation of every designer is that they can and will contribute a successful design to the Polaris Industries product portfolio. As all programs in the company start in ID the expectation is that they will interact with staff at a level that permits good decision making and communication of design intent to Polaris management.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

1. Prepares and carries out original or adaptations to designs and design changes through drawing, riding, and researching while regularly make in-course decisions regarding brand, functionality, fit to VOC and design DNA and incorporates these to improve his/her work. May seek out the assistance of a Senior or Lead designer.

2. Presents concepts and ideas to peers and management and provides peer reviews during the weekly meetings.

3. Cooperates and collaborates with Engineering and Marketing during product development if theme/design is selected.

4. Works with Clay Modelers if theme/design is selected.

SKILLS, KNOWLEDGE, & EDUCATION:

4-year Industrial Design Degree from accredited or internationally recognized design school

5+ years experience

Powersports experience a must

Peer-review experience a plus

Strong communication skills

Good team player

WORKING CONDITIONS:

Team-based, collaborative, fast-paced, office/studio environment

Status

Full-Time

Education Requirements

4 year degree or higher

Years of Experience Required

5 years experience

About this location

This opportunity is located approximately 30 minutes from Minnesota’s Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul. These neighboring cities consistently rank as two of the United States’ top cities to live in. Minneapolis’s thriving art scene, outdoor culture (even in the winter), affordable prices, and friendly atmosphere make this Midwest metropolis a perfect place to live.

