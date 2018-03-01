Exponents Insta USA Inc.

Location: San Diego, CA 92101

Job Summary

We are premier custom trade show booth builder in San Diego with a large percentage of our business being trade show design, build, and fabrication across the U.S. We are seeking to add an additional Project Manager with trade show experience. This individual will serve as a liaison between the client and multiple internal departments (production, engineering, graphics, and shipping). This will require extreme attention to detail and impressive time management skills each day to strategically drive projects successfully with on time completion.

The Project Manager will be responsible for the successful management of approximately 10-15 booths/clients monthly which will increase during busy seasons. The PM must understand, analyze and evaluate all company practices that impact the client’s experience, handle large scale projects, and serve as a point of contact for multiple departments. The PM must use the utmost care when handling client communication and concerns to ensure the highest level of service when you represent our team.

Responsibilities and Duties

Essential Duties and Responsibilities

You will direct projects from pre-contract, to launch and through completion by leading team members to ensure project success.

Post-contract, prepare and communicate the detailed project schedule. Be the primary point of internal and external communication; externally manage the Client and internally all department heads and assigned personnel. Travel to site as necessary.

Work with Production Managers and various departments to schedule resources (people, space, and materials)

Review and ensure accuracy and appropriate detail in material arrival, Graphics and AV requirements, Detail Drawings (design) and shipping/delivery content and timing. Coordinate ongoing production and logistics support as it relates to the installation and completion of elements.

Direct Logistics, Graphics, Builders, Shipping, Installation and other departments as needed to prioritize timelines effectively, budget and overall project success.

Maintain focus on the primary goal of ensuring projects are on time, within budget, to the quality expected and meeting customer expectations. Utilize tools such as Project Labor Reports to monitor progress and take corrective action. Steer the project to motivate a successful team effort.

Determine and communicate project timelines based on client needs and manufacturing lead times.

Work with the client throughout the development and approval process.

Provide cost estimating, budget planning, labor planning,material management and forecast project completion time.

Consult with designers and vendors regarding aesthetic, structural and budget guidelines and effectively communicate details with everyone involved.

Use mechanical and creative skills (familiar with trade show fabrication and installation process) to identify custom applications and solutions for manufacturing and fabrication of project orders.

Effectively communicate technical information to technical drafters in the creation of working CAD’s and instructions.

Communicate project details, change orders and scheduling to the production team throughout the fulfillment process.

Convey accurate timeline information to the shipping department to ensure successful product delivery.

Serve as a multitasking team player.

Qualifications and Skills

Desired Skills and Experience

Two years minimum experience in the trade show, exhibit, event, or construction environment

Undergraduate degree in related fields (Architecture, Industrial Design, Technical Direction, Stage Management, Exhibit Design, Project Management, Business Administration, Event Design. etc) or accredited PMP/CMP credential with two years of experience

Some level of training or continuing education class work related to the Project Management field

Knowledge of typical Office software including, but not limited to, Microsoft Word and Excel

Ability to anticipate issues, identifying future choke points and working ahead of time to alleviate potential issues

Ability to set an example in taking full responsibility and accountability for project successes and failures. Ability to identify and escalate needed departmental improvements, not only in work processes but also relating to cross-department or facility interaction Willingness to work evenings and weekends as needed

Ability to travel as necessary

Highly developed interpersonal skills—communication and motivation of the team are critical to success. Ability to successfully work with team members, communicating and motivating others to complete each project on time and on budget.

Adaptable to shifting priorities and steadfast at anticipating any roadblocks. Ability to conform to changing demands, and timelines, through analytical and problem-solving capabilities

Job Type: Full-time

Required experience:

Project Management: 2 years

trade show, exhibit: 2 years

Job Location:

San Diego, CA 92101

Click here for more information