Assistant/Associate Professor Industrial Design

University of Cincinnati

Location: Cincinnati, OH

Job Description

Tenure-track or Qualified faculty appointment

(Rank/Title commensurate w/Education & Experience)

The College of Design, Architecture, Art, and Planning (DAAP) at the University of Cincinnati invites applications for the Industrial Design faculty position in the top-ranked School of Design (SoD) at the rank of Assistant / Associate Professor.

COLLEGE

The College of DAAP has as its primary mission the creation of a better cultural and design environment. The School of Design’s role in advancing that mission is to prepare our approximately 700 undergraduate and graduate students to be responsible professionals and citizens in a complex and evolving world. We achieve this through a distinctive, rigorous, carefully sequenced curriculum that includes a substantial cooperative education program component dating back 100 years. This curricular model, expressed in classrooms, research labs, and professional offices all over the world, integrates practice and theory. It inspires interdisciplinary projects and builds solid corporate partnerships, and contributes to our strength as a leading design institution.

SCHOOL

The School of Design aims to prepare its students to be skilled professionals who can ably work in local and global markets while respecting the diversity of the human community. The School of Design is innovative in teaching and in transforming the design disciplines by infusing learning with the newest design thinking methods and technologies. Through inspired interdisciplinary projects and solid corporate partnerships, the School of Design is devoted to furthering its role as a leading design institution.

Our undergraduate and graduate programs empower students in our School of Design with a core of knowledge that provides a solid educational base. Our students are prepared for careers in fashion, communication design, and industrial design by a passionate faculty, rigorous academic endeavors, and a world-class professional practice (co-op) program.

PROGRAM

The Industrial Design program is consistently recognized by academic deans and department heads as a top program both nationally and internationally. Faculty are experienced in progressive design research and methods demonstrated through practice. They translate unique perspectives and experience into the studio classroom to complement the inquisitive problem solving culture of the program. The program is based in a solid technical foundation that includes user-centered design research, conceptual ideation, design communication, and professionalism. Students may choose to focus on product design or transportation design.

Responsibilities for this position include a full-time teaching load, which entails developing and delivering course material in industrial design and instruction in core skills such as creative problem solving, conceptual ideation, design visualization and communication, computer-based design technology, aesthetic execution, and professionalism. Candidates will be expected to conduct and publish research in one’s area of design expertise within the field of industrial design. They will also be expected to provide leadership, and contribute to a teamwork-driven environment A full-time faculty member serves on various School, College, and/or University committees and carries some degree of administrative responsibility for curriculum development.

Minimum Qualifications:

A candidate must hold a Master’s degree in Industrial Design or related field; one-year industry experience, and one academic term of college-level teaching experience.

Position Physical Requirements

• Frequent communications, verbal and written

• Frequent standing and/or sitting

• Conducting presentations to a large audience

• Performing technical skill-based demonstrations for the class

• Domestic and international travel to attend/participate in academic /professional events

• Mobility between classrooms and/or buildings

Required Applicant Documents

• CV/Resume

• Cover Letter

• Statement of Teaching Philosophy

• Three References

• Portfolio or Candidate’s Work (submit as a link or web address)

• Portfolio of Student Work – if applicable (submit as a link or web address)

Interested candidates should apply at http://bit.ly/2nalKf2

For more information about the School of Design and the Programs, please visit: http://daap.uc.edu/academics/design.html

FOR ALL FACULTY HIRES

ALL CURRENT CREDENTIALS REFLECTING STATED QUALIFICATIONS MUST BE SUBMITTED AT THE TIME OF APPLICATION UNDER ‘ADDITIONAL DOCUMENTS’

OFFICIAL ACADEMIC TRANSCRIPTS WILL BE REQUIRED FOR ALL FINAL CANDIDATES

The University of Cincinnati, as a multi-national and culturally diverse university, is committed to providing an inclusive, equitable and diverse place of learning and employment. As part of a complete job application you will be asked to include a Contribution to Diversity and Inclusion statement.

The University of Cincinnati is an Affirmative Action / Equal Opportunity Employer / M / F / Veteran / Disabled.

