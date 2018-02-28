2 Full-Time Faculty in Industrial/Product Design & 2 Full-Time Faculty in Interaction Design

School of Design and Creative Technologies at The University of Texas at Austin

Location: Austin, TX

Job Description

Full-Time Faculty in Industrial Design/Product Design (two full-time positions)

The newly created School of Design and Creative Technologies (SDCT) at The University of Texas at Austin (UT) invites applications for two nine-month, full-time, open rank, non-tenure track, renewable faculty positions in the field of industrial design/product design, with a start date of August 2018.

The full-time faculty in industrial design/product design will typically teach three courses per semester (six courses per year) at the undergraduate and graduate levels.

Their primary teaching responsibilities will include developing, delivering, and assessing 1) introductory sketching and prototyping courses for majors and non-majors; 2) introductory and advanced undergraduate industrial design/product design courses, broadly conceived; and 3) senior project and/or exhibition courses, graduate courses, thematic/special topics courses, and/or interdisciplinary team-taught courses that enroll students from multiple design specializations and/or university departments. They will also undertake a variety of service activities each year, such as participating in admissions reviews, undergraduate and graduate assessments, program reviews, faculty searches, curriculum development, and/or standing committees; advising student groups; and/or coordinating visiting lecturer visits, as assigned.

Required Qualifications

Candidates for these positions must:

• Demonstrate their familiarity with standard industry practices and business/legal constraints in industrial design/product design through their portfolio of professional design work;

• Demonstrate their familiarity with and engagement in historical, theoretical, social, and/or ethical concerns in design through their portfolio of work or writing, and/or through an earned terminal degree such as the MFA, Ph.D., or equivalent; and

• Provide evidence of their ability to teach industrial design/product design effectively at the university level (e.g., course evaluations from a previous faculty appointment, experience training new employees or leading workshops or charrettes, etc.)

Preferred Qualifications:

The SDCT is particularly interested in intellectually curious, flexible, collaboration-minded applicants who can provide evidence of their ability and willingness to:

• Teach design for access and inclusion (a.k.a. universal design);

• Teach courses in interaction/UI/UX design that focus on interactions, interfaces, and experiences involving humans and objects (e.g., wearables, smart textiles, experimental materials, assistive/health/wellness devices, IoT, cobots, etc.)

• Teach courses on prototyping and digital fabrication;

• Teach courses on design research and strategy in which students use “design thinking,” bibliographic research, ethnographic research, and other forms of design research and inquiry to inform the creation of new designs;

• Teach collaboratively with faculty in other units, including the Design Institute for Health, the Center for Integrated Design, etc.;

• Teach/supervise cross-disciplinary student product development teams enrolled in capstone, entrepreneurship, and graduate courses;

• Integrate discussions of design ethics, including the social and environmental consequences of the design act, into all courses in the curriculum; and

• Enact policies and adopt practices that foster an inclusive, diverse, and welcoming learning/working environment for students, faculty, and staff.

