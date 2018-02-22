Industrial Designer

22 February 2018


  • MATRIX Fitness North America
  • Location: Cottage Grove, WI


    • Position Overview:

    MATRIX Fitness North America is seeking a mid-level industrial designer with 3-5 years of experience. Wed like you to join our team of dedicated design professionals and help solve problems within the fitness markets. Our preferred candidate will have a varied background have had multiple product successes. As well, they should have a thorough understanding of the product development process.

    We work on all aspects of the fitness markets: cardio, strength, and functional fitness. The work is engaging and offers many challenges. Some travel is expected for this position.

    Find us online:

    https://www.matrixfitness.com/en/commercial
    https://www.johnsonfit.com/matrix-fitness

    Our offices are located in Cottage Grove, Wisconsin, about 10 miles away from Madison: voted consistently as one of the best cities to in live in within the US.

    Send us at least 5 examples of your best work in PDF format along with your current resume. If you have a link to an online portfolio, please send that as well.

    Portfolio samples should include development work [analysis, sketches, models, renders, etc.], CAD and examples of product concepts that made it to production.

    Specific Requirements:

    • Bachelors degree from accredited industrial design program.
    • 3-5 years experience in product design.
    • Proficiency in 3D application such as SolidWorks or Rhino: CAD surfacing knowledge is required.
    • Proficiency in Abode and Microsoft Office suites.
    • Strong sketching ability: both hand and Wacom tablet Sketchbook Pro.
    • International travel is expected.
    • Strong communication skills: verbal and written presentation, concept development, physical 3D model building.

    Benefits:

    We offer an excellent compensation package and team-oriented work environment with growth opportunities.

    Some of our outstanding benefits include:
    • Health & Dental Insurance
    • Company paid Life Insurance
    • 401(k)
    • Paid Time Off benefits
    • Free access to our state-of-the-art onsite workout facility
    • Product discounts
    • Wellness programs
    • Relocation may also be offered.



