Location: Cottage Grove, WI

Position Overview:

MATRIX Fitness North America is seeking a mid-level industrial designer with 3-5 years of experience. Wed like you to join our team of dedicated design professionals and help solve problems within the fitness markets. Our preferred candidate will have a varied background have had multiple product successes. As well, they should have a thorough understanding of the product development process.

We work on all aspects of the fitness markets: cardio, strength, and functional fitness. The work is engaging and offers many challenges. Some travel is expected for this position.

Find us online:

https://www.matrixfitness.com/en/commercial

https://www.johnsonfit.com/matrix-fitness

Our offices are located in Cottage Grove, Wisconsin, about 10 miles away from Madison: voted consistently as one of the best cities to in live in within the US.

Send us at least 5 examples of your best work in PDF format along with your current resume. If you have a link to an online portfolio, please send that as well.

Portfolio samples should include development work [analysis, sketches, models, renders, etc.], CAD and examples of product concepts that made it to production.

Specific Requirements:

• Bachelors degree from accredited industrial design program.

• 3-5 years experience in product design.

• Proficiency in 3D application such as SolidWorks or Rhino: CAD surfacing knowledge is required.

• Proficiency in Abode and Microsoft Office suites.

• Strong sketching ability: both hand and Wacom tablet Sketchbook Pro.

• International travel is expected.

• Strong communication skills: verbal and written presentation, concept development, physical 3D model building.

Benefits:

We offer an excellent compensation package and team-oriented work environment with growth opportunities.

Some of our outstanding benefits include:

• Health & Dental Insurance

• Company paid Life Insurance

• 401(k)

• Paid Time Off benefits

• Free access to our state-of-the-art onsite workout facility

• Product discounts

• Wellness programs

• Relocation may also be offered.

