Industrial Design Director

Michelle Stuhl & Company Inc.

Location: Atlanta, GA

Job Description

We are working on an exciting search for a Design Director, Industrial Design, with THRIVE, a product development and innovation strategy consultancy. This remarkable firm has experienced tremendous growth and seeks an inspirational and entrepreneurial leader with world-class design talent to help lead their studio.

THRIVE works at the intersection of design, social science and business to help companies create new value and strengthen brands. Their product and service innovations span numerous global sectors including healthcare, consumer electronics, retail, food and beverage, consumer packaged goods and home.

This Director will work closely with co-founders Jonathan Dalton and Trent Kahute to lead and guide the firm as well as provide creative leadership and mentoring. This individual must be impressive and possess a growth mindset: a creative with passion and a strong sense of brand, a leader with the strategic acumen, management skills, and vision to inspire and unify an exceptional team. A degree in Industrial Design and at least 10 years of experience are required.

This opportunity is located at the THRIVE offices in Atlanta, Georgia, located in a hip warehouse complex surrounded by architecture firms, cool boutiques and restaurants. The city has a vital creative community, wonderful neighborhoods and great weather.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS

” Inspire, guide and lead multiple design teams involved in different types of innovation content-from technical to strategic.

” Partner with THRIVE’s leadership to manage the careers of individuals through career-track management and active mentoring.

” Lead the creative process through facilitation and participation of concept ideation

sessions, brainstorms and creative discussions to develop design solutions.

” Develop relationships with client contacts, build rapport and act as the content lead ensuring design solutions meet the client’s strategic vision.

” Understand and integrate client’s business objectives into design activities and solutions.

” Ensure the client has an exceptional experience that is fun, relevant and energizing.

” Ensure all projects hit predefined profit targets.

” Lead client meetings and presentations.

” Continually survey the work of other designers in the global design community to identify best practices, methods, tools and approaches.

Click here for more information