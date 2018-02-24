TEAGUE

Location: Everett, WA

The Creative Director is the ‘pathfinder’ for cultural and design leadership. This role is responsible for managing design quality and providing creative visibility for TEAGUE’s airline-facing opportunities within the Aviation Design Studio. Working closely with the creative leadership and leadership throughout the organization, this person will strategically elevate TEAGUE’s brand position and offering for airlines by motivating, inspiring, and leading the multi-disciplinary design team in collaboration with Program Managers.

Why We Need This Position

Creativity is all well and good, but to achieve the kind of forward-thinking, targeted innovations that TEAGUE’s clients have come to expect of us requires not only a creative mastermind, but also expert guidance, thought leadership and a deep understanding of the industry. Harnessing TEAGUE’s creative talent and steering it so that it perfectly aligns with-or better yet, anticipates-our clients’ specific needs is the key to exceeding their expectations. That is where you come in.

Who We’re Looking For

A dynamic, multi-tasking, visionary leader with a passion for aviation. On the one hand, you have a highly disciplined and entrepreneurial mind that can grasp the Big Picture. On the other, you have a wildly creative imagination adept at finding innovative solutions to complex problems. In this position, you’ll have the opportunity to put both those talents to work-and so much more. Your job is to evangelize TEAGUE’s offerings to both current and prospective airline clients-then make sure that TEAGUE’s creative teams are positioned to deliver the goods. Always one to thrive on a challenge, you feel energized by the prospect of translating client problems into solutions that help them attain their brand objectives. You not only ensure that TEAGUE’s creative arm runs like a Swiss watch-able to meet key deadlines, budgets, and project goals -but also feel prepared to blaze new trails and guide it into the future, driving constant improvement in creative quality and capabilities. A gifted mentor and leader, you’re skilled at drawing out a diverse team’s individual talents and ensuring that they’re doing their very best work. Firmly convinced that the whole is often greater than the sum of its parts, you model and encourage collaboration as you oversee the ideation, presentation and execution of client product development, branding and marketing communication material. You’re open to new ideas and always eager to explore ways to improve the creative team’s processes, whether that means seeking out professional development, embracing new technologies, or recommending changes to meet evolving market demands. You’re comfortable being out on the leading edge, respond nimbly to change and embrace the uncertainty inherent in building something new. As a thought leader in the industry, you are prepared to spread the word about the latest trends, whether through speaking engagements, articles or panel discussions. Finally, you’re endowed with the diplomatic and interpersonal skills of a head of state, able to work effectively with people from a diverse range of backgrounds. If you’ve got the deep knowledge and up-to-the-minute expertise of an aviation professional, an entrepreneurial mindset, and the innate curiosity, passion, and enthusiasm of a child whose dream is to work with planes, have we got a job for you.

What We Just Said, Now in 5 Bullet Points (a.k.a. Essential Qualifications):

Experience: 10+ years design experience specific to the airline and/or related industry; 7+ years of applicable experience guiding staff in a corporate or consulting office, including time in a senior level position that demonstrates managerial capability; extensive knowledge of the airline industry and robust portfolio of leading edge design, including knowledge of premium seating and other key industry suppliers; 5+ years of superior experience leading, inspiring, motivating multi-disciplinary, integrated design teams; Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent in a design-related field required

Special skills: High-level understanding of marketing communication strategies and tactics, including technologies; a proven track record of successful projects and satisfied clients; ability to guide the making of creative output (sketch, render, 2D, 3D, presentation building, etc.); specialized knowledge of the requirements of a design operation, including aviation or transportation design, experience design and product development; a thorough understanding of international design culture; ability to travel domestically and internationally up to 25% of the time

Passion: Working at the intersection of business and innovation

Role: Leading TEAGUE’s Aviation Studio’s airline-facing creative direction into the future

Personality: visionary, collaborative, decisive, diplomatic, entrepreneurial, authentic, mature, curious

DOE – Competitive salary and comprehensive benefits package offered.

At TEAGUE, we value diversity. We search the globe, literally, to find and attract top talent from diverse backgrounds.

TEAGUE is an EEO/AA employer. Qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, ethnicity, color, religion, sex, age, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability or protected veteran status.

