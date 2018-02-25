Vans Sr. Virtualization Designer

Vans

Location: Cypress, CA

Vans: Be a Part of the Original “It was never about waving the brand like a flag, it was always about the people” – Paul Van Doren Vans is the original action sports footwear company rooted in authenticity and creativity. Founded in 1966, Vans has thrived on a legacy of impacting our greater community through Vans’ four pillars: action sports, music, art and street culture. We are constantly inspired by the creative expressers within our company and community as they bring new and innovative perspectives to help shape and transform the future of our business. Vans is a subsidiary of VF, the world’s largest retail company comprised of over 30 brands and on the road to reaching 17 billion by 2017.

We are the leading drivers of retail as our global footwear, apparel and accessory brand is available in 170 countries worldwide. As we continue to expand, we take great measures in developing our growing number of individuals through our distinct learning culture. Vans is founded on a culture of learning. We take great pride in our ability to facilitate learning opportunities by providing the resources and tools necessary to build each individual’s personal strengths to achieve future goals. In order to prioritize career growth within our company, Vans offers courses on topics such as Leadership, Communication, Collaboration and Technical Skills to ensure our employees are self-motivated and developing to the pace of our rapidly, growing business. By joining the Vans family, you will be immersed into an environment of incredibly supportive and collaborative folk. We work very hard across a multitude of large initiatives to bring the Van Doren spirit to life.

We live for what we do. Senior Designer Virtualization: Become the Newest Member of the Vans Family Vans, the original action sports footwear company since 1966, is searching for an innovative and talented Senior Designer for Virtualization who has the unique scope and ability to work directly with both footwear and apparel teams. As a senior level designer, you will use your creative and technical skills to motivate and inspire designers to achieve new 3D virtual samples that are always better than the last season. You will be faced with the exciting yet rewarding challenge to create and implement 3D Virtualization strategies in both footwear and apparel products. You will develop and manage the 3D Virtualization team, which will innovate both 3D virtual samples and drive the 3D design technology and process in the Product Design department as a whole. Your efforts will greatly impact the end product for both footwear and apparel and will speak to directly to the consumer. How You Will Move the Needle:

1. Responsible for overall strategy and management of 3D Virtualization process for fashionable footwear and apparel that will impress in the market.

2. Works closely with footwear and apparel design teams on the design development of 3D virtual samples that will open many opportunities to have fun while designing original products.

3. Responsible for partnering and communicating with Merchandising and Far East Development on 3D virtual samples for footwear and apparel to ensure timeliness and quality while maintaining costing on our popular apparel and footwear.

4. Monitor exploration and implementation of 3D design tools and methodologies in conjunction with the footwear and apparel product design teams to create trendy products while testing out innovative technology.

Skills for Success: Years of Related Professional Experience: 10+ Educational/ Position Requirements: – Bachelors degree from a four year college or equivalent in the Industrial Design discipline, Computer Science and/or Mechanical Engineering – 10+ years 3D Design Experience: Alias, Rhino, Solidworks, Delcam Shoemaker, RomansCAD, Keyshot, RTT – 7+ years of Design Management Expe VF Diversity Vision Statement VF is committed to creating an inclusive environment that welcomes and values the differences among all of our associates, customers, suppliers and the communities in which we live and conduct business. The continued success and growth of VF is enhanced through initiatives that promote diversity throughout VF around the world.VF is an equal employment opportunity/ affirmative action employer of minorities, females, protected veterans and the disabled. VF is committed to providing equal opportunities in employment, and treating our VF associates and VF applicants without discrimination on the basis of their race, color, gender, age, national origin, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, marital status, citizenship, disability, protected veteran status, HIV/AIDS status, or any other legally protected factor.

