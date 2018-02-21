Daimler

Location: Carlsbad, CA

Creative Automotive Designer – Interior

Description

Embedded in a worldwide network Mercedes-Benz Research & Development North America, Inc. continuously strives to remain at the forefront of successful automotive research and development. MBRDNA is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California, with key areas of Autonomous Driving, Advanced Interaction Design, Digital User Experience, Machine Learning, Costumer Research, and Business Innovation. In Redford, Michigan, the focus is on Powertrain and eDrive technology as well as in Long Beach, where the E-Mobility Group helps to shape the future of the North American market for hydrogen fuel cell and battery electric vehicles. The Testing and Regulatory Affairs Division in Ann Arbor and the Advanced Vehicle Design in Carlsbad complete the competence center.

Together, all the developers, technicians, engineers and designers take on the challenges of creating the next innovation. They’re inspired by the newest trends, find the best solutions for the customer, develop the latest and greatest technologies and create the next generation of connected, safe, sustainable and luxurious vehicles.

Here at MBRDNA, we are looking for talented, energetic, and committed individuals to join our diverse team. Our employees are the key to our success, and we support each individual in fulfilling his or her potential. We proudly continue the pioneering work initiated by founders Gottlieb Daimler and Carl Benz over 125 years ago.

Role Overview:

Contribute to Advanced and Production Interior Design projects, create innovative sketches and renderings, and deliver design presentations.

Create compelling and appropriate design proposals for various concept and production car programs in the form of sketches, renderings and 3D digital models.

Direct the development of Interior clay scale and hard modeling

Conduct project research to monitor future design trends and benchmark competition

Prepare and deliver design presentations to management using 2D rendering techniques

Stay up to date on automotive engineering , Color and Material trends, and UX Design hardware trends relating to the Interior space of production and concept car vehicles.

Assist in the maintenance of the design studio in order to better foster creativity

Travel to Germany as needed

Provide oversight and guidance to support external vendors producing one-of-a-kind concept vehicles

Qualifications

Minimum Skills Required:

Bachelor’s Degree in Automotive, Product or Industrial Design (Bachelors + 2 yrs / Masters + 0 yrs)

Strong Communication; sketching and rendering skills

Good interpersonal skills.

Team oriented.

Capable of handling managerial duties if needed.

Knowledge of engineering principles, including vehicle interior systems, architecture and ergonomics

Preferred Qualifications:

CAD Modeling proficiency; Alias software

MBRDNA is an equal opportunity employer that offers generous benefits and compensation, work/life balance tools and several methods of recognition and rewards. Our benefits include medical, dental and vision insurance, 401K savings plan, tuition and fitness reimbursement programs and much more.

