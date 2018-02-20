Graphic Designer/UI/UX Designer

20 February 2018


  • Gomay Group
  • Location: Monterey Park, CA


    • Essential Duties & Responsibilities:

    • Design and create digital and print assets that coherently represent branding elements including but not limited to advertising campaigns, in-store signage, logo/identity design, social platforms and help in achieving business objectives;
    • Work closely with tech team to develop and improve all aspects of the look and feel of web and mobile applications;
    • Provide usable, consistent and visually stunning user interface design based on production requirements;
    • Collaborate with production team to implement new AR features.
    • Collaborate with other creative team members to meet design needs and create compelling creative content;
    • Provide project updates to corporate leadership and creative management as needed;

    Requirements:

    • Bachelor’s Degree in graphic design, multimedia or visual art preferred;
    • At least 3 year working experience in graphic design, digital art and layout;
    • At least 3 year working experience in UI/UX design;
    • At least 1 year working experience in Automotive design;
    • Highly proficient in Adobe Creative Suite including Photoshop, InDesign, Illustrator Adobe CS and etc.
    • Proficient in wireframing, design, and prototyping tools (includes Figma, Sketch, Invision, Illustrator, Photoshop, Origami, Framer, or equivalent);
    • Desire to learn, self-motivated, and a team player;
    • Strong understanding of color in design;
    • Strong sense of good UI/UX design;
    • A portfolio demonstrating exceptional and highly creative graphic design abilities
    • Ability to multi-task and accomplish jobs efficiently;
    • Have attention to detail and the ability to produce error-free work;
    • Ability to anticipate and stay abreast of graphic design trends;
    • A knowledge of Asian culture and popular culture is a plus
    • Fluency in Mandarin (preferred)

    Perks:

    • Premium paid and company equity dependent on experience;
    • Tweleve (12) paid holidays per year (After 1 year of employment);
    • Monthly Fitness Reimbursement;
    • Cool work space with Free premium snack and coffee/drink

    Job Type: Full-time

    Required experience:

    • Automotive Design: 1 year
    • UI/UX Design: 3 years
    • Graphic Design: 3 years

    Required education:

    • Bachelor’s

    Required language:

    • Mandarin



    Click here for more information


    Find more design jobs on
    MetaJobz - Creative Jobs Meta Search Engine



    Newsletter

    Get all the updates with our weekly newsletter!

    Find a Car

    Random Publications


    © 2004-2018 LINE22 SRL Società a Unico Socio - VAT IT 07892041000

    Design by Cartesiani

    Scroll To Top
    Scroll To Bottom