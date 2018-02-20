Graphic Designer/UI/UX Designer

Essential Duties & Responsibilities:
- Design and create digital and print assets that coherently represent branding elements including but not limited to advertising campaigns, in-store signage, logo/identity design, social platforms and help in achieving business objectives;
- Work closely with tech team to develop and improve all aspects of the look and feel of web and mobile applications;
- Provide usable, consistent and visually stunning user interface design based on production requirements;
- Collaborate with production team to implement new AR features.
- Collaborate with other creative team members to meet design needs and create compelling creative content;
- Provide project updates to corporate leadership and creative management as needed;
Requirements:
- Bachelor’s Degree in graphic design, multimedia or visual art preferred;
- At least 3 year working experience in graphic design, digital art and layout;
- At least 3 year working experience in UI/UX design;
- At least 1 year working experience in Automotive design;
- Highly proficient in Adobe Creative Suite including Photoshop, InDesign, Illustrator Adobe CS and etc.
- Proficient in wireframing, design, and prototyping tools (includes Figma, Sketch, Invision, Illustrator, Photoshop, Origami, Framer, or equivalent);
- Desire to learn, self-motivated, and a team player;
- Strong understanding of color in design;
- Strong sense of good UI/UX design;
- A portfolio demonstrating exceptional and highly creative graphic design abilities
- Ability to multi-task and accomplish jobs efficiently;
- Have attention to detail and the ability to produce error-free work;
- Ability to anticipate and stay abreast of graphic design trends;
- A knowledge of Asian culture and popular culture is a plus
- Fluency in Mandarin (preferred)
Perks:
- Premium paid and company equity dependent on experience;
- Tweleve (12) paid holidays per year (After 1 year of employment);
- Monthly Fitness Reimbursement;
- Cool work space with Free premium snack and coffee/drink
Job Type: Full-time
Required experience:
- Automotive Design: 1 year
- UI/UX Design: 3 years
- Graphic Design: 3 years
Required education:
- Bachelor’s
Required language:
- Mandarin
