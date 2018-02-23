Stanley Black & Decker

Location: Southington, CT 06489

Joining the Stanley Black & Decker team means joining one of the world’s largest, fastest-growing, and most dynamic companies. Stanley Black & Decker is a world-leading provider of tools and storage, commercial electronic security and engineered fastening systems, with unique growth platforms and a track record of sustained profitable growth. We have been globally recognized as one of the most innovative, sustainable, and rewarding companies in the world.

We are looking for a highly motivated Senior Industrial Designer to join our Industrial Design Studio in Southington Connecticut focusing on Construction Hand Tools. The Industrial Design Team which is part of Stanley Black & Decker’s Global Tools and Storage division, provides end user insights, innovation, industrial design, final surfacing, digital visualization and prototyping support for may world renowned brands. These include, STANLEY, BLACK + DECKER, DEWALT, CRAFTSMAN, MAC Tools, PORTER CABLE, BOSTITCH, IRWIN & LENOX.

The Sr. Industrial Designer will be responsible for providing innovation and developing new products through concept generation, and supporting project teams with industrial design deliverables. These deliverables include concept sketches, prototypes, production ready (A) surface CAD models, specifications for surface finishes, and strategies for complexity product portfolios. The Sr. Industrial Designer will work autonomously within the project teams and well as collaboratively within the global team. This level of Industrial Designer will be asked to manage project deliverables, prepare project status reports and lead cross functional ideation initiatives.

Key Responsibilities:

Work with cross functional team to solve design problems relating to the user experience, usability, and appearance. Interpret specifications, design ideas, and mechanical concepts. Present ideation and concepts to internal staff as well as external clients. Develop a mastery of the respective brand design languages. Interpret specifications, design ideas, mechanical concepts from Engineers, Product Managers, and other stakeholders into 2 or 3 dimensional concepts. Evaluate designs and make recommendations for improvements to designs to improve product quality and overall industrial design. Develop 3D surface files to transfer to mechanical engineering. Understand, and design for manufacturing processes. Capable of multi-tasking, demonstrated project and time management skills.



Position Requirements:

4 Year degree in Industrial Design (BS, BA, BSID, BID).Minimum of 5 years’ of professional experience. Intimate knowledge of production processes and materials. 3D solid and surface modeling skills. (CREO being a major asset.) Strong understanding and experience in implementing and creating high fidelity sketches, storyboards, models, and prototypes. Demonstrates the ability to lead complex programs collaborating with internal and external global teams. Strong interpersonal skills with ability to effectively lead/facilitate teams. A proven track record of designing challenging and innovative consumer products.



Leadership Qualities:

Courage & Innovation – Bravely innovate without boundaries. Generate and embrace new ideas. Drive cutting-edge digital solutions. Foster creativity for exponential growth

Agility & Performance – Simplify to accelerate business results. Anticipate, adapt to and lead changes. Focus on the right things and act. Perform in ways that exceed expectations.

Inclusivity & Collaboration – Respect and leverage all aspects of diversity. Make decisions with an inclusive, global view. Collaborate to amplify customer value. Communicate to drive meaningful outcomes.

Integrity & Accountability – Operate with highest ethical standards. Be who you are, build trusted relationships. Act with transparency and positive intent. Live up to commitments and own the results

