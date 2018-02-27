Senior Designer, Interior

SF Motors

Location: Ann Arbor, MI

At SF Motors, we’re forging a new kind of mobility company by combining the DNA of advanced automotive engineering and design with that of state of the art smart technologies and connectivity to revolutionize the future of premium electric vehicles. From our corporate headquarters in Silicon Valley we’re bringing the best and brightest together with a common goal of creating the next generation of smart, clean, connected vehicles for you.

Our vision is to deliver premium electric vehicles that enhance the daily lives of our users, allowing them to live more connected, productive lives through the integration of clean technology and advanced hardware and software. The future of mobility is more than getting from A to B, it’s about keeping connected to provide users customizable features, when they want it.

Summary

This position is responsible for the research, design/styling with a creative mind to develop and implement interiors for all SF Motors vehicles

Duties and responsibilities

Create innovative and professional interior automotive design in the form of ideation sketching and renders, from initial concept phase through to production

Perform research and design exploration for new vehicle interiors.

Work closely with other SF Motors design departments, marketing, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain in cross-functional teams for implementation of interior design for production vehicles as well as concept properties

Collaborate closely with internal CMF and exterior design departments

Prepare professional interior design presentations for SF Motors development groups and executive management

Stay current with latest trends in automotive interior and exterior design trends, as well as consumer electronics, product, fashion, architectural and related design fields

Required Education and Experience

Minimum 5 years in OEM automotive interior studios, experience in related transportation design fields is beneficial

BS, BFA, MS or MFA in transportation design

Passion for automotive design

Knowledge of current automotive design trends and technology

Forward, innovative thinking for future vehicles

Good understanding of automotive materials and manufacturing processes

Good understanding of production vehicle design practices, general vehicle development processes, timing and product cycles

Experience working in cross-departmental teams and balancing design intent with vehicle feasibility

Experience with CAS digital modelling and interfacing with digital modelers

Experience with clay modeling process and working with clay sculptors

Good organizational, inter-personal, and presentational skills

Professional, motivated and pro-active working attitude

Ability to travel and work long hours

Proficient PC skills – current Office 365: Word, PPT, Excel and MS Project

Highly skilled in 2D digital sketching programs: Photoshop or equivalent

Skilled in CAS 3D surface and 3D visualization programs: Alias, VRED, Keyshot or equivalent

Candidates must be legally authorized to work in the United States and verification of identity and employment eligibility will be required at the time of hire.

SF Motors is an equal opportunity employer committed to a culturally diverse workforce. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, religion, color, age, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability status or protected veteran status.

