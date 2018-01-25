CMF (Color, Material, Finish) Designer

Hyundai Kia America Technical Center, Inc. (HATCI)

Location: Irvine, CA 92606

Job Tracking ID:85350-259499

Job Location:Irvine , CA

Job Level:Mid Career (2+ years)

Level of Education:BA/BS

Job Type:Full-Time/Regular

Date Updated:January 24, 2018

Years of Experience:2 – 5 Years

Starting Date:ASAP

Job Description:

KIA DESIGN AMERICA is looking for a Color & Trim Designer for our Irvine, CA design center who will:

Research, analyze and develop color and material trends for interior and exterior colors and materials appropriate for North American vehicle production programs and concept vehicles.

Select and develop materials (including fabric, leather, vinyl, carpet, headliner, wood grain, metal, interior and exterior colors and finishes) in keeping with overall design concept.

Create visual presentations for each project, incorporate innovative design trends in developing new products and follow each project from concept to production.

Apply knowledge of consumer design trends and forecasting.

Create effective communication tools to convey concept, theme, color and research ideas to send to suppliers and to present to management.

Perform color tuning and material mastering to ensure consistency of colors and materials prior to production and distribute mastered materials to sister organizations.

Benchmark competitive vehicles and aid in design direction.

Create and present technical reports as assigned.

Up to 30% travel (domestic and international)

Experience and Skills:

Bachelor’s Degree in Interior Design, Fashion Design, Surface Pattern Design, Industrial Design, Product Design, Fine Arts or related design field

5 year experience in automotive color and trim design

Must be Advanced with Photoshop, Illustrator, and ability to use Premiere or like form of presentation tools.

* Candidates applying for positions with Hyundai Kia must be legally authorized to work in the United States. Verification of employment eligibility will be required at the time of hire. Visa Sponsorship is not available for this position. TN Visa candidates will be considered.

HATCI is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Minority/Female/Disabled/Veteran

