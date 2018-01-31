Hyundai Kia America Technical Center, Inc. (HATCI)

Location: Irvine, CA 92618

Job Description:

Hyundai Kia America Technical Center, Inc. (HATCI) is currently looking for a Exterior Designer for our Hyundai Design Studio in Irvine, CA that will:

Create compelling and appropriate design proposals for various concept and production car programs in the form of sketches, renderings and 3D digital models.

Be able to create Digital Line Plans (3D Tape Drawings) of selected Themes.

Research and analyze trends in overall packaging, dimension, materials, products and trends using online and print resources and by attending auto shows and other events. Report on these trends to Management using PowerPoint presentations.

Meet with Management, Engineering, Marketing and Design Team to discuss design criteria. Incorporate design criteria provided.

Develop design over engineering package using ALIAS and/or Maya software.

Oversee the development of models by clay and CAS sculptors and fabricators.

Consult with Engineering and Manufacturing to meet styling and manufacturing requirements.

Create high-quality ‘: Publication Images’ for use in Press Releases and Design Brochures using Photoshop, ALIAS and/or Maya and VRed, and photographed images.

Provide oversight, guidance and support to vendors producing one-of-a-kind ‘: Concept Vehicles’ for auto shows worldwide.

Travel to Korea to oversee further product development by working with Namyang Design and Engineering teams and offsite vendors for model builds.

Benchmark competitive vehicles to aid design direction.

Travel up to 20% of time domestically and internationally.

Bachelor’s Degree in Industrial, Automotive, or Transportation Design

Valid Driver’s License and satisfactory driving record

Key Requirements for a Senior Designer:

Be an Expert in your field.

Have 5-7 Years of Relevant Experience in the Automotive Design Field or have Significant Concept Cars andor Production Cars to his or her name.

Be able to digitally model a Design to a level where it can be milled.

Be able to take over a design for another designer and objectively complete it.

Demonstrate the ability to lead a program from Start to Finish including Traveling to Korea Solo for Model Builds.

Be able to Mentor Less Experienced Designers.

Duties:

Be able to work self-sufficiently with a minimum of direction.

Be able to Sketch Model your Design using Alias and/or Maya

Be able to understand and react to Engineering Requirements

Bachelor’s Degree in Industrial, Automotive, or Transportation Design

Experience and Skills:

* Candidates applying for positions with Hyundai Kia must be legally authorized to work in the United States. Verification of employment eligibility will be required at the time of hire. Visa Sponsorship is not available for this position.

HATCI is an Equal Opportunity Employer including Disabled and Veteran. VEVRAA Federal contractor

