Lighting Engineer

Quanta Staffing

Location: Plymouth, MA

GENERAL RESPONSIBILITIES:

Key technical interface with customers’ design engineers and design studio.

Coordinates and conducts regular design reviews with designers, optical engineers, electrical engineers, tooling engineers, manufacturing engineers and quality engineers.

Effectively communicates design direction with the project team and the customer, suppliers, manufacturing and quality communities with support from engineering management as required.

Maintains all appropriate documentation such as Design Open Issues List, meeting minutes, BOMs. Ensures compliance of product with regulatory requirements (FMVSS108, UNECE regs etc), customer specifications, best practices, and work instructions.

Hands-on approach to proving out concepts and trouble shooting.

Knowledge of GD&T and its implications, creation of DVP&Rs, DFMEAs, Supplier Statement-Of-Requirements, customer and component drawings etc.

Provides engineering direction and support to designers and/or engineering personnel.

Manages and rapidly rectifies test incidents that arise from the design of the part.

Independently prioritizes the completion of tasks and resolution of issues to ensure compliance to program deliverables.

Develops Design timing.

Other duties as assigned.

QUALIFICATIONS:

University Degree in Mechanical Engineering or similar technical field.

Experience of 5+ years in automotive design with more than 2 years of experience designing automotive lighting products.

CORE COMPETENCIES:

Proficient in MS Office; general experience with CAD software such as Catia V5 or NX.

Detail oriented, 1st -time-right mentality, innovative, effective trouble shooting of issues, extensive knowledge of designing plastic injection molded parts and lamp assembly processes such as vibration welding, coating and multi-shot molding.

Physical Demands – Normal amount of sitting and standing; Ability to move around an office environment and on the production floor; Ability to work at a computer workstation; Ability to bend, twist, lift, reach. Required to carry out job duties and responsibilities in a work environment that may include, but is not limited to, varying levels of noise and/or temperature. Ability to lift max. 50 lbs. periodically. This position will require a certain amount of training both in-house and off-site. The person who accepts the position will be expected to follow a learning curve with continuous development.

Job Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000.00 to $100,000.00 /year

