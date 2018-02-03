Bartech Group

Location: Troy, MI

Job Description

This is a contract position; however it is not uncommon for assignments to transition into permanent positions with our client companies.

Job Responsibilities

Your specific duties as a SR Product Engineer BIW will include:

Analyzes data to develop new designs for automotive components and systems

Designs components and systems to provide maximum customer value and vehicle function, including improved economy and safety of operation, and operational performance at optimum costs

Directs testing activities on components and equipment under designated conditions to ensure operational performance meets design specifications.

Researches and analyzes data such as customer design proposal, specifications, and manuals to determine feasibility of design or application.

Directs and coordinates fabrication and installation activities to ensure products and systems to conform to engineering design and customer specifications.

Communicates design changes with customers as needed.

Alters or modifies design to obtain specified functional and operational performance.

Assists Automotive Designer in developing structural design.

Communicates design concept with Structural Engineers and evaluates results of analysis.

Evaluates and approves design changes, specifications, and drawing releases.

Performs failure mode effect analysis (DFMEA’s), design for assembly (DFA), and manufacturing (DFM), geometric dimensioning & tolerance (GD&T) to component and systems.

Job Requirements

As a SR Product Engineer BIW you must represent our company well by being responsible, punctual and motivated to go above and beyond the call of duty. You must also be highly detail-oriented and organized with excellent analytic and problem-solving abilities. It is also important that you display excellent verbal and written communication and interpersonal skills.

Benefits

Depending upon the client, the assignment and your performance, you can find potential opportunities for direct employment.

Available benefits for SR Product Engineer BIW Position may include (but are not limited to):

Exceptional medical, dental, and vision

401(k)

Paid time off, including holidays

