ATLASON is looking for a super talented Product Designer to join our Soho design studio. A detail oriented person with a versatile approach, as the projects tend to vary.
About our studio
- We are a boutique sized operation with a growing team of designers.
- We design products and packaging and furniture.
- We work on product innovation projects that require research and thinking.
- We work with some great clients, big and small.
- We are not a corporation with rigid policies nor do we have a human resources department.
- We do believe in a results oriented atmosphere, a place where you like to be and feel ownership of the work you do.
- degree in product design
- 3-5 years of experience
- great SolidWorks and Keyshot skills
- graphic design and presentation skills
- technical knowledge of a variety of materials and manufacturing process
- experience with complete product development process from idea to production
- positive & infectious attitude
- located in the tristate area
Should you fit this description and identify with the work we do, please send us an email with a portfolio PDF and resume.
Note: A degree product / industrial design is key. Graphic designers, UI/UX designers and Engineers will not be considered for this job.
Please visit our website www.atlason.com for information about the studio.
