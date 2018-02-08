Product Designer

8 February 2018


  ATLASON
  Location: New York, NY


    Job Description

    ATLASON is looking for a super talented Product Designer to join our Soho design studio. A detail oriented person with a versatile approach, as the projects tend to vary.

    About our studio

    • We are a boutique sized operation with a growing team of designers.
    • We design products and packaging and furniture.
    • We work on product innovation projects that require research and thinking.
    • We work with some great clients, big and small.
    • We are not a corporation with rigid policies nor do we have a human resources department.
    • We do believe in a results oriented atmosphere, a place where you like to be and feel ownership of the work you do.

    Requirements

    • degree in product design
    • 3-5 years of experience
    • great SolidWorks and Keyshot skills
    • graphic design and presentation skills
    • technical knowledge of a variety of materials and manufacturing process
    • experience with complete product development process from idea to production
    • positive & infectious attitude
    • located in the tristate area

    Should you fit this description and identify with the work we do, please send us an email with a portfolio PDF and resume.

    Note: A degree product / industrial design is key. Graphic designers, UI/UX designers and Engineers will not be considered for this job.

    Please visit our website www.atlason.com for information about the studio.



