ATLASON

Location: New York, NY

Job Description

ATLASON is looking for a super talented Product Designer to join our Soho design studio. A detail oriented person with a versatile approach, as the projects tend to vary.

About our studio

We are a boutique sized operation with a growing team of designers.

We design products and packaging and furniture.

We work on product innovation projects that require research and thinking.

We work with some great clients, big and small.

We are not a corporation with rigid policies nor do we have a human resources department.

We do believe in a results oriented atmosphere, a place where you like to be and feel ownership of the work you do.

Requirements

degree in product design

3-5 years of experience

great SolidWorks and Keyshot skills

graphic design and presentation skills

technical knowledge of a variety of materials and manufacturing process

experience with complete product development process from idea to production

positive & infectious attitude

located in the tristate area

Should you fit this description and identify with the work we do, please send us an email with a portfolio PDF and resume.

Note: A degree product / industrial design is key. Graphic designers, UI/UX designers and Engineers will not be considered for this job.

Please visit our website www.atlason.com for information about the studio.

