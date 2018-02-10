Research and Engineering Development LLC

Location: Buffalo, NY

Job Description

Research and Engineering Development, LLC, is seeking an immediate fill for an Industrial Designer/User Interface Designer. The successful candidate will work with a team to visualize concepts and design solutions based on user research, rapid prototypes, and working knowledge of design history. Designer will also create hardware/software implementations for Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality and other emerging technology applications that meet the needs of our customers. Duties and Responsibilities of this position include:

Industrial Design

• Requirements gathering and conceptual design

• Sketching low-fidelity concepts, hi-fidelity concepts, & translating to solid/mesh models

• Rendering of Designs (Fusion 360, Blender, Keyshot)

• User Research and Analysis and translating findings into designs

• Operation of 3D printing machines, and creation of 3D printed models

• Fabrication of Proof-of-Concept and Prototype builds (3D printing, Machining, Tooling)

• Participation in Sprint Planning and Task Estimation process

User Interface Design

• Sketches and wireframes for user interface solutions

• Design and implementation of clear and usable interfaces for augmented reality solutions

• Testing of interface solutions with target users

• Prototyping software (XD, InVision, Framer)

General Teaming

• Participation in meetings, discussions, and review processes

• Active use of JIRA, Slack, Google Apps, and other Team 2 management software

• Participation in creating a positive and interactive team work environment

Candidates should have a BFA degree in industrial design, communication design, new media design or equivalent and a minimum of 1 to 3 years of related professional experience. Must have experience in designing physical products, taking an idea from concept to prototype, designing user interfaces, 3D modeling software (Solidworks, PTC Creo, Fusion 360), and mastery of Adobe creative Suite (photoshop illustrator, indesign, XD, aftereffects). Desired skills include knowledge of how Unity, C++, C#, Python or other Object oriented languages work, basic understanding of physics and 3D vector mathematics, experience with testing of devices, software systems, integrating external devices and sensors with existing computer software, virtual or augmented reality system and source control. Previous experience working on cross-functional teams and must have excellent verbal and visual communication skills, including the ability to comply with rigorous process and documentation requirements.

U.S. CITIZENSHIP AND THE ABILITY TO OBTAIN AND MAINTAIN A SECRET LEVEL SECURITY CLEARANCE IS REQUIRED.

Click here for more information