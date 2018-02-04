Cool Gear

Location: Plymouth, MA

Job Description

Job Summary Statement:

Responsible for the overall creation and file management of trend/custom color specs and the application to Cool Gear standard product and custom mid-tier retail accounts.

Essential Job Duties and Responsibilities:

• Manages mid-tier retail accounts. Responsibilities include working with sales and buyers to create custom content for various promotional opportunities creating content for product styling as well as item selection.

• Provide support for the creative strategy and art direction of a wide variety of graphic related materials in support of brand activities, including but not limited to Product, product catalog, custom retail programing and trade shows.

• Develop materials for sales presentations, line reviews, sales meetings, product catalogs, collateral materials, trade shows, marketing events, and a host of items to print.

• Create graphics in support of product, marketing events and more.

• Participate in the ideation, planning and execution of Trend and special seasonal promotions.

• Photograph or manages activities associated with photography for sales presentations, PowerPoint, product catalogs, website, image library, and others.

• Manipulate photographs, stock photography and CAD images to support sales presentations and other related media.

• Provide graphics and patterns to support Industrial Design (product graphics/decoration).

• Create line-art and rendered images to support Industrial Design and sales presentations.

• Interact with Senior Graphic Designers, Industrial Design, Product Managers, Sales Managers, Sales Representatives, on various graphic related matters.

• Other duties as assigned.

Minimum Requirements and Qualifications:

• Education: Bachelor’s degree in related field Or Associates Degree in Graphics or related field.

• Experience: three (3) years of related experience with Bachelors degree as a graphic designer in a corporate or design firm environment; or 5 (5) years related experience with Associates degree as a graphic designer in a corporate or design firm environment.

• English language skills: Able to read, write, speak and comprehend English. Able to write short correspondence and memos.

• Math skills: Able to add, subtract, multiply and divide.

• Physical Demands: General office environment.

• Proficient in graphics software such as Adobe Illustrator, Photoshop, In Design, Quark Express and Freehand.

• Ability to use a digital camera and choreograph photo shoots for product packaging, brochures or catalogs.

• Requires a comprehensive understanding of regulatory requirements for P.O.P. and packaging is also required.

• Proficient in standard business software such as Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Outlook.

• Skilled in freehand sketch ideas and concepts without the aid of computers and software to supplement discussions and communications.

• Skilled in understanding of printing processes such as 4-color offset lithography, silk screen, digital and large format printing, embossing/de-bossing, and similar nuances involved in color separations.

• Flexibility to travel to meet and communicate with local suppliers or accounts 5% of the time.

• Strong problem solving, project management and leadership skills.

• Ability to effectively present information in one-on-one and group situations to customers, clients, and other employees of the organization.

Key Competencies:

• Resourceful.

• Effective team player.

• Flexible, comfortable with change.

• Self-directed and energetic.

• Growth potential to more senior roles.

Company Competencies:

• Community- Work well with others in promoting high performance work teams.

• Courage- Share ideas with others that add value and reduce waste/scrap.

• Craftsmanship- Demand quality work of self and others.

• Commitment- Work with others to accomplish the goals of the job.

• Celebration- Achieve common goals and share the successes with others.

