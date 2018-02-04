Graphic Designer

4 February 2018


  • Cool Gear
  • Location: Plymouth, MA


    • Job Description

    Job Summary Statement:

    Responsible for the overall creation and file management of trend/custom color specs and the application to Cool Gear standard product and custom mid-tier retail accounts.

    Essential Job Duties and Responsibilities:

    • Manages mid-tier retail accounts. Responsibilities include working with sales and buyers to create custom content for various promotional opportunities creating content for product styling as well as item selection.
    • Provide support for the creative strategy and art direction of a wide variety of graphic related materials in support of brand activities, including but not limited to Product, product catalog, custom retail programing and trade shows.
    • Develop materials for sales presentations, line reviews, sales meetings, product catalogs, collateral materials, trade shows, marketing events, and a host of items to print.
    • Create graphics in support of product, marketing events and more.
    • Participate in the ideation, planning and execution of Trend and special seasonal promotions.
    • Photograph or manages activities associated with photography for sales presentations, PowerPoint, product catalogs, website, image library, and others.
    • Manipulate photographs, stock photography and CAD images to support sales presentations and other related media.
    • Provide graphics and patterns to support Industrial Design (product graphics/decoration).
    • Create line-art and rendered images to support Industrial Design and sales presentations.
    • Interact with Senior Graphic Designers, Industrial Design, Product Managers, Sales Managers, Sales Representatives, on various graphic related matters.
    • Other duties as assigned.

    Minimum Requirements and Qualifications:

    • Education: Bachelor’s degree in related field Or Associates Degree in Graphics or related field.
    • Experience: three (3) years of related experience with Bachelors degree as a graphic designer in a corporate or design firm environment; or 5 (5) years related experience with Associates degree as a graphic designer in a corporate or design firm environment.
    • English language skills: Able to read, write, speak and comprehend English. Able to write short correspondence and memos.
    • Math skills: Able to add, subtract, multiply and divide.
    • Physical Demands: General office environment.
    • Proficient in graphics software such as Adobe Illustrator, Photoshop, In Design, Quark Express and Freehand.
    • Ability to use a digital camera and choreograph photo shoots for product packaging, brochures or catalogs.
    • Requires a comprehensive understanding of regulatory requirements for P.O.P. and packaging is also required.
    • Proficient in standard business software such as Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Outlook.
    • Skilled in freehand sketch ideas and concepts without the aid of computers and software to supplement discussions and communications.
    • Skilled in understanding of printing processes such as 4-color offset lithography, silk screen, digital and large format printing, embossing/de-bossing, and similar nuances involved in color separations.
    • Flexibility to travel to meet and communicate with local suppliers or accounts 5% of the time.
    • Strong problem solving, project management and leadership skills.
    • Ability to effectively present information in one-on-one and group situations to customers, clients, and other employees of the organization.

    Key Competencies:

    • Resourceful.
    • Effective team player.
    • Flexible, comfortable with change.
    • Self-directed and energetic.
    • Growth potential to more senior roles.
    Company Competencies:
    • Community- Work well with others in promoting high performance work teams.
    • Courage- Share ideas with others that add value and reduce waste/scrap.
    • Craftsmanship- Demand quality work of self and others.
    • Commitment- Work with others to accomplish the goals of the job.
    • Celebration- Achieve common goals and share the successes with others.



    Click here for more information


    Find more design jobs on
    MetaJobz - Creative Jobs Meta Search Engine



    Newsletter

    Get all the updates with our weekly newsletter!

    Find a Car

    Recent News

    Latest Design Jobs

    in partnership with
    MetaJobz - Creative Jobs Meta Search Engine

    More Design Jobs...


    © 2004-2018 LINE22 SRL Società a Unico Socio - VAT IT 07892041000

    Design by Cartesiani

    Scroll To Top
    Scroll To Bottom