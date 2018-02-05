Phoenix Design GmbH + Co. KG

Location: Stuttgart, Germany

Transportation and Product Design are your passion?

You’d like to be active in an interdisciplinary team with people from 11 nations, and you’re confident to present your ideas and designs in front of cooperation partners and clients?

You know your way around Design Strategy, Portfolio Strategy, Innovation Management, and technology trends?

Then join us in our studio in Stuttgart as SENIOR TRANSPORTATION DESIGNER / TRANSPORTATION DESIGNER (m/f)

Who are we?

PHOENIX DESIGN is one of the leading independent design studios in the world. More than 750 design awards (1st place – iF Ranking Creative Design Offices) are living testimony to our excellent quality. Our success is mainly based on our exceptional team – our designers, strategists, technologists, and model makers collaborate on projects from various industries: Consumer Electronics, Sanitary Equipment, Medical Technology, Industry and Transportation. With our broad spectrum of international clients, you will be provided with a wide range of development opportunities.

At PHOENIX DESIGN, we pursue a holistic concept characterized by a user-oriented and brand-representative design and offer you a career option tailored to meet your personal needs. We are convinced that motivated and highly qualified individuals create great dynamics. Our teams complement each other by following an interdisciplinary approach, creating room for constant evolvement.

What will you be doing?

As Transportation Designer, you will work autonomously on projects of national and international clients. With your passion for brand-typical, human-centred design you enhance the brands of renowned clients through your innovative design. You’re involved in your projects from the first idea to the final implementation, you lead meetings/workshops and are constantly in close communication with the interdisciplinary team. Your goal is to develop aesthetically and emotionally pleasing solutions within the whole scope of Transportation Design.

As Senior Transportation Designer, you’re also responsible for the project lead collaborating closely with new and existing clients.

What do we expect from you?

• Approx. 3-5 years of professional experience with a focus on Transportation Design, preferably in an international environment

• BA or MA degree in Transportation Design or Industrial Design

• Extraordinary design competence coupled with a high level of analytical and conceptual skills within complex and challenging projects

• Pronounced skills in designing, and a high level of representational quality in analog and digital sketches

• Well-founded understanding of the holistic User Experience with regard to brand and user requirements, as well as experience in dealing with strategic design tools

• Good working knowledge of 3D software

• Good working knowledge of visualisation software

• Very good knowledge of Adobe CC

• Intuition for trends – formally, digitally, and technologically

• Proficiency in German and English, both spoken and written

• Strong presentation and communication skills

• Interest in project leadership and storytelling

• Inspiring, motivating personality with versatility and passion

What can you expect from us?

• Permanent position in an attractive environment

• An interdisciplinary team from 11 nations

• Freedom to develop yourself professionally

• Further training through workshops and courses as well as trade show and congress attendances

• Regular team events (e.g. skiing, lunch talks, barbecues on our panorama terrace and many more)

• You will be part of a team that doesn’t only emphasize competence but also attaches great value to team spirit and an amicable way of working together

We’re looking forward to hearing from you!

Click here for more information