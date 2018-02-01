Manager – Creative Design

Technicon Design

Location: Sweden

Job Overview:

we have a new position in Sweden for a Creative Design Manager to lead, coordinate and inspire a Creative Design Department.

Detail

Description:

• Responsible for the design of the product within the different group departments. The design shall fulfil the customer demands, the company design profile and Brand Character as well as the prerequisites from Marketing, Construction and Production.

• Lead, coordinate and inspire the team in the daily work. Support ongoing vehicle projects. Lead approved predevelopment activities and responsible for resource planning and recruitment.

• Define, maintain and continuously improve Creative Design and product development processes, guidelines and methodologies within responsible areas.

• Responsible for resource planning, recruitment and prioritization within approved limits.

• Leading approved predevelopment activities that concern responsible areas.

• Supporting ongoing vehicle projects during the development phase

Qualifications:

• University engineering education or equivalent experience. MA

• Experience in leading design teams. Minimum 10 years

• Good communication skills, verbally and in writing.

• Full understanding of complete car development process

• General understanding of manufacturing techniques.

• Good motivation skills, structured, methodical and analytical with good planning ability

• Independent, confident and a good team builder with focus on building and maintaining good relations

• Strong drive, flexible and able to work under constrained time schedules and frequently revised circumstances.

• Creative, solution oriented and open minded.

• Experience with Asian OEM is positive.

Please contact us for further information or send CV for consideration

