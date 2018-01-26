Exterior Designer

Technicon Design

Location: Sweden

Job Overview:

We are currently looking for several Exterior Designers for a 6 month contract based in Sweden

Detail

Requirements :

+ Create and develop complete design proposals according to design brief and project constraints

+ Produce detailed design solutions fulfilling complex technical criteria

+ Prepare and present presentation material for design reviews

+ Cooperate with clay and surfacing modelers to achieve optimal design intent

Qualifications:

+ University degree in Transportation Design , MA

+ Relevant design experience in the automotive industrie , minimum 5 years

+ Be creative, solution- oriented and open minded

+ Have good communication skills both verbal and visual

+ Photoshop, Alias, Maya, Illustrator or equivalent software experience

+ Experience with Asian OEM is positive

