Exterior Designer

Job Overview:
We are currently looking for several Exterior Designers for a 6 month contract based in Sweden
Detail
Requirements :
+ Create and develop complete design proposals according to design brief and project constraints
+ Produce detailed design solutions fulfilling complex technical criteria
+ Prepare and present presentation material for design reviews
+ Cooperate with clay and surfacing modelers to achieve optimal design intent
Qualifications:
+ University degree in Transportation Design , MA
+ Relevant design experience in the automotive industrie , minimum 5 years
+ Be creative, solution- oriented and open minded
+ Have good communication skills both verbal and visual
+ Photoshop, Alias, Maya, Illustrator or equivalent software experience
+ Experience with Asian OEM is positive
