Exterior Designer

26 January 2018


  • Technicon Design
  • Location: Sweden


    • Job Overview:

    We are currently looking for several Exterior Designers for a 6 month contract based in Sweden

    Detail

    Requirements :

    + Create and develop complete design proposals according to design brief and project constraints
    + Produce detailed design solutions fulfilling complex technical criteria
    + Prepare and present presentation material for design reviews
    + Cooperate with clay and surfacing modelers to achieve optimal design intent

    Qualifications:

    + University degree in Transportation Design , MA
    + Relevant design experience in the automotive industrie , minimum 5 years
    + Be creative, solution- oriented and open minded
    + Have good communication skills both verbal and visual
    + Photoshop, Alias, Maya, Illustrator or equivalent software experience
    + Experience with Asian OEM is positive



    Click here for more information


    Find more design jobs on
    MetaJobz - Creative Jobs Meta Search Engine



    Newsletter

    Get all the updates with our weekly newsletter!

    Find a Car

    Recent News


    © 2004-2018 LINE22 SRL Società a Unico Socio - VAT IT 07892041000

    Design by Cartesiani

    Scroll To Top
    Scroll To Bottom