Sr. Industrial Designer

Rehrig Pacific Company

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Job Description

Position Summary

The Senior Industrial Designer will be responsible for managing daily industrial design responsibilities for supported projects. Daily duties may include designing product concepts, interacting with a team of Industrial Designers, Design Engineers, Tooling Engineers and Product Managers, sketching, 3D CAD modeling, photo-realistic rendering, and advanced conceptualizing. S/he will need to create compelling designs based upon idealization, research, & product requirements with a strong understanding of design for manufacturing. This individual is responsible for working collaboratively with customers, sales, & project teams to lead discovery and support defining the product performance requirements and the metrics for success to insure a successful product launch. The discovery, innovation, product development, and commercialization support led by this individual will directly support the strategic growth for all four business units and the Rehrig Pacific.

Accountabilities

• Work within a team of design engineers and industrial designers to develop product offerings and integrated solutions that meet or exceed customer expectations.

• Lead discovery calls, store walks, and brainstorming to identify new product development opportunities for Rehrig; customer / sales driven or internal initiative

• Lead and jointly innovate with fellow designers based on discovery results and product performance requirements

• Develop and communicate fast concept generation through sketches, product storyboards, renderings, animations, 2D concepts, 3D models, and prototypes.

• Refine concepts through, ideation, sketches, product storyboards, 3D modeling, rapid prototyping, cross-functional design reviews and collaborate with design engineers to conduct physical testing and product validation

• Continuously drive user experience perspective and human factors in all active projects within the Innovation department

• Support the operations team by considering the execution of tooling startup plans, manufacturing plans, quality plans, beta pilot testing and the commercial launch of new products and enhancements or revisions to existing products.

• Continuously support the Industrial Design Team by collaborating in ideation, updating the project log and folder structure, maintaining the rendering library, and general teamwork initiatives

Qualifications

• Bachelor’s degree (or higher) in Industrial Design

• Strong understanding of Design for Manufacturing (Injection Molding experience is a plus) and design principles

• 5+ years of professional design experience internal or external to Rehrig Pacific

• Mastery of common design tools, such as UG NX (Plus), Solidworks, Illustrator, Adobe Creative Suite, Keyshot

• Proficient in MS Office

• Exceptional sketching and visualizing skills

• Ability to manage and execute multiple projects at once

• Experience in planning, fabricating, and outsourcing prototypes

• Highly creative with ability to conceptualize and communicate ideas

• Flexibility to travel to national and international customer / supplier sites as well as supporting other Rehrig Pacific facilities

• Strong written and oral communication skills with the ability to clearly communicate with managers / project team members to build rapport with others

Click here for more information