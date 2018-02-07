Industrial Design Intern (Summer 2018)

Briggs & Stratton

Location: Wauwatosa, WI

Position Summary:

Briggs & Stratton’s Concept Group is seeking a full-time Industrial Design Intern for Summer 2018. Concept Group’s purpose is to define the future vision of products and harness new technologies and ideas for the company. This position will allow frequent opportunities to help create product concepts that are anything from ordinary. If you’re driven to create something different through form and function, this is the position for you.

This position is a Full-Time Summer 2018 (If the student is interested could extend into fall semester full-time or part-time as well). Students must be able to work full-time in the Milwaukee, WI area during that period. Housing may be available to students outside the Milwaukee, WI area.

Job Responsibilities:

Prepare sketches of ideas, detailed drawings, illustrations, artwork using digital tools and software as well as traditional techniques.

Confer with engineering, marketing, production, or sales departments, or with customers, to establish and evaluate design concepts for manufactured products

Create presentations, storyboards, marketing assets and other 2D communications.

Generate 3D models of mockups and new product concepts, from rough to refined. Experience with animation/CGI a plus.

Modify and refine designs, using working models, to conform with customer specifications, production limitations, or changes in design trends.

Coordinate the fabrication of models or samples and the drafting of working drawing and specification sheets from sketches.

Evaluate feasibility of design ideas, based on factors such as appearance, safety, function, serviceability, budget, production costs/methods, and market characteristics.

Investigate product characteristics such as the product’s safety and handling qualities, its market appeal, how efficiently it can be produced, and ways of distributing, using and maintaining it.

Perform other duties as assigned.

Basic knowledge of design techniques, tools, and principles involved in production of precision technical plans, blueprints, drawing and models

Possess a working knowledge of the company’s products’ purpose

Must be able to enthusiastically assert ideas, by highly creative and able to “think out of the box”

Basic knowledge of the practical application of engineering science and technology; including application of principles, techniques, procedures, and equipment to the design and production of various goods

Basic knowledge of various computer aided design software, desktop publishing software, video creation and editing software

Must be enrolled as a full-time student in an accredited college or university studying toward a Bachelor’s degree in Industrial Design or related field

Must have and maintain a minimum G.P.A. of 2.8/4.0

Prior internship experience in Industrial Design preferred but not required

