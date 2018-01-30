Junior Product Designer

30 January 2018


  • OSI Engineering, Inc.
  • Location: Torrance, CA


    • Seeking Junior Product Designer for Automotive Team in Torrance, CA.

    Job Responsibilities:

    • Support advanced planning in conceptualizing next generation automotive product; develop target customer, market positioning, grand concept and unique selling points to bring joy to future customers
    • Actively participate in all aspects of the conceptual design process: user research, brainstorming, and concept development
    • Research the future automotive market to predict customer needs and competitor strategy, and synthesize insights into key vehicle characteristics and design strategy
    • Analyze existing datasets and create new ones to generate insights for product plans
    • Investigate (future/trend-leading) consumer attitudes, behaviors and values to create product recommendations that capture the hearts and minds of next generation buyers
    • Provide support to advanced planning activities for short, mid and long term strategies
    • Work in an energetic and multidisciplinary team-based collaborative environment to create winning product proposals

    Experience:

    • Excellent storytelling and narrative skills as well as outstanding communication, presentation and planning/design team collaboration skill
    • Ability and experience leading insightful market analysis with an emphasis on future industry disruptors and opportunities
    • Creating innovative product plan and design proposals using analytical and creative skill
    • Passion for human oriented design and market research.
    • Self-directed toward excellent work outcomes; high comfort in ambiguous team-based projects and environments with challenging goals

    Must Have Skillsets:

    • Degree in Industrial Design, Product Design, Design Research, Anthropology, Psychology, Human Factors, Business, Marketing, Economics (advanced degree a plus) or a graduate degree in Transportation Design
    • High commitment and interest in leading change within a disruptive mobility market
    • 1- 4 years of related experience preferred

    Type: Contract / Fulltime

    Location: Torrance, CA

     



