Seeking Junior Product Designer for Automotive Team in Torrance, CA.
Job Responsibilities:
- Support advanced planning in conceptualizing next generation automotive product; develop target customer, market positioning, grand concept and unique selling points to bring joy to future customers
- Actively participate in all aspects of the conceptual design process: user research, brainstorming, and concept development
- Research the future automotive market to predict customer needs and competitor strategy, and synthesize insights into key vehicle characteristics and design strategy
- Analyze existing datasets and create new ones to generate insights for product plans
- Investigate (future/trend-leading) consumer attitudes, behaviors and values to create product recommendations that capture the hearts and minds of next generation buyers
- Provide support to advanced planning activities for short, mid and long term strategies
- Work in an energetic and multidisciplinary team-based collaborative environment to create winning product proposals
Experience:
- Excellent storytelling and narrative skills as well as outstanding communication, presentation and planning/design team collaboration skill
- Ability and experience leading insightful market analysis with an emphasis on future industry disruptors and opportunities
- Creating innovative product plan and design proposals using analytical and creative skill
- Passion for human oriented design and market research.
- Self-directed toward excellent work outcomes; high comfort in ambiguous team-based projects and environments with challenging goals
Must Have Skillsets:
- Degree in Industrial Design, Product Design, Design Research, Anthropology, Psychology, Human Factors, Business, Marketing, Economics (advanced degree a plus) or a graduate degree in Transportation Design
- High commitment and interest in leading change within a disruptive mobility market
- 1- 4 years of related experience preferred
Type: Contract / Fulltime
Location: Torrance, CA
