Job Description:
Kia America Design Center is currently looking for a Kia Interior Designer for our Design Studio in Irvine, CA that will:
- Create striking interior design proposals and design details for show cars and production projects.
- Visualization and development of these design proposals in form of sketches, renderings and 3-D models, and their presentation to the management.
- Research and analyze trends in overall packaging, dimension, materials and products using online and print resources and by attending auto shows and other events.
- Provide Guidance and direction of CAD- and clay modelers during the design development phase.
- Meet with Management, Engineering, Marketing and Design Team to discuss design criteria. Incorporate design criteria provided.
- Provide oversight, guidance and support to vendors producing one-of-a-kind ‘Concept Vehicles’ for auto shows worldwide.
- Travel to Korea to oversee further product development by working with the Korean Design and Engineering teams.
- Benchmark competitive vehicles to aid design direction.
- Travel up to 20% of time domestically and internationally.
Experience and Skills:
- Bachelor’s Degree in Industrial, Automotive, or Transportation Design
- A Minimum of three years of substantial experience in Automotive Interior Design.
- Valid Driver’s License and satisfactory driving record
- Candidates applying for positions with Hyundai Kia must be legally authorized to work in the United States on a permanent basis. Verification of employment eligibility will be required at the time of hire. Visa sponsorship is not available for this position, TN visa candidates will be considered
- HATCI is an Equal Opportunity Employer including Disabled and Veteran. VEVRAA Federal contractor
