Kia Interior Designer

6 February 2018


  • Hyundai Kia America Technical Center, Inc. (HATCI)
  • Location: Irvine, CA 92606


    • Job Description:

    Kia America Design Center is currently looking for a Kia Interior Designer for our Design Studio in Irvine, CA that will:

    • Create striking interior design proposals and design details for show cars and production projects.
    • Visualization and development of these design proposals in form of sketches, renderings and 3-D models, and their presentation to the management.
    • Research and analyze trends in overall packaging, dimension, materials and products using online and print resources and by attending auto shows and other events.
    • Provide Guidance and direction of CAD- and clay modelers during the design development phase.
    • Meet with Management, Engineering, Marketing and Design Team to discuss design criteria. Incorporate design criteria provided.
    • Provide oversight, guidance and support to vendors producing one-of-a-kind ‘Concept Vehicles’ for auto shows worldwide.
    • Travel to Korea to oversee further product development by working with the Korean Design and Engineering teams.
    • Benchmark competitive vehicles to aid design direction.
    • Travel up to 20% of time domestically and internationally.

    Experience and Skills:

    • Bachelor’s Degree in Industrial, Automotive, or Transportation Design
    • A Minimum of three years of substantial experience in Automotive Interior Design.
    • Valid Driver’s License and satisfactory driving record
    • Candidates applying for positions with Hyundai Kia must be legally authorized to work in the United States on a permanent basis. Verification of employment eligibility will be required at the time of hire. Visa sponsorship is not available for this position, TN visa candidates will be considered
    • HATCI is an Equal Opportunity Employer including Disabled and Veteran. VEVRAA Federal contractor



    Click here for more information


