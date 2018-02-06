Hyundai Kia America Technical Center, Inc. (HATCI)

Location: Irvine, CA 92606

Job Description:

Kia America Design Center is currently looking for a Kia Interior Designer for our Design Studio in Irvine, CA that will:

Create striking interior design proposals and design details for show cars and production projects.

Visualization and development of these design proposals in form of sketches, renderings and 3-D models, and their presentation to the management.

Research and analyze trends in overall packaging, dimension, materials and products using online and print resources and by attending auto shows and other events.

Provide Guidance and direction of CAD- and clay modelers during the design development phase.

Meet with Management, Engineering, Marketing and Design Team to discuss design criteria. Incorporate design criteria provided.

Provide oversight, guidance and support to vendors producing one-of-a-kind ‘Concept Vehicles’ for auto shows worldwide.

Travel to Korea to oversee further product development by working with the Korean Design and Engineering teams.

Benchmark competitive vehicles to aid design direction.

Travel up to 20% of time domestically and internationally.

Experience and Skills:

Bachelor’s Degree in Industrial, Automotive, or Transportation Design

A Minimum of three years of substantial experience in Automotive Interior Design.

Valid Driver’s License and satisfactory driving record

Candidates applying for positions with Hyundai Kia must be legally authorized to work in the United States on a permanent basis. Verification of employment eligibility will be required at the time of hire. Visa sponsorship is not available for this position, TN visa candidates will be considered

HATCI is an Equal Opportunity Employer including Disabled and Veteran. VEVRAA Federal contractor

