Designer – Interior

9 February 2018


  • Technicon Design
  • Location: UK


    • Job Overview:

    Our automotive client in Sweden requires an Interior Designer for an initial 6 month contract position

    Detail

    • Create and develop complete design proposals according to design brief and project constraints.
    • Produce detailed design solutions fulfilling complex technical criteria.
    • Prepare and present presentation material for design reviews.
    • Cooperate with clay and surfacing modellers to achieve optimal design intent.

    Qualifications:

    • University degree in Transportation Design, MA
    • Relevant design experience in the automotive industry. Minimum 5 years
    • Be creative, solution-oriented and open minded.
    • Have good communication skills both verbal and visual
    • Structured and analytical with good planning skills
    • Photoshop, Alias, Maya, Illustrator or equivalent software experience.
    • Independent, confident and a good team player
    • Experience with Asian OEM is positive
    • Strong drive, flexible and able to work under constrained time schedules a frequently revised circumstances.

    Please apply with a comprehensive CV and portfolio



