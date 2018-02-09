Designer – Interior

Technicon Design

Location: UK

Job Overview:

Our automotive client in Sweden requires an Interior Designer for an initial 6 month contract position

Detail

Create and develop complete design proposals according to design brief and project constraints.

Produce detailed design solutions fulfilling complex technical criteria.

Prepare and present presentation material for design reviews.

Cooperate with clay and surfacing modellers to achieve optimal design intent.

Qualifications:

University degree in Transportation Design, MA

Relevant design experience in the automotive industry. Minimum 5 years

Be creative, solution-oriented and open minded.

Have good communication skills both verbal and visual

Structured and analytical with good planning skills

Photoshop, Alias, Maya, Illustrator or equivalent software experience.

Independent, confident and a good team player

Experience with Asian OEM is positive

Strong drive, flexible and able to work under constrained time schedules a frequently revised circumstances.

Please apply with a comprehensive CV and portfolio

