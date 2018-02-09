Designer – Interior

Job Overview:
Our automotive client in Sweden requires an Interior Designer for an initial 6 month contract position
Detail
- Create and develop complete design proposals according to design brief and project constraints.
- Produce detailed design solutions fulfilling complex technical criteria.
- Prepare and present presentation material for design reviews.
- Cooperate with clay and surfacing modellers to achieve optimal design intent.
Qualifications:
- University degree in Transportation Design, MA
- Relevant design experience in the automotive industry. Minimum 5 years
- Be creative, solution-oriented and open minded.
- Have good communication skills both verbal and visual
- Structured and analytical with good planning skills
- Photoshop, Alias, Maya, Illustrator or equivalent software experience.
- Independent, confident and a good team player
- Experience with Asian OEM is positive
- Strong drive, flexible and able to work under constrained time schedules a frequently revised circumstances.
Please apply with a comprehensive CV and portfolio
Click here for more information