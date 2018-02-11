Interior Designer – Automotive

11 February 2018


  • Technicon Design
  • Location: Sweden


    • Job Overview:

    Automotive Interior Designer required for contract position in Sweden with immediate start

    Detail

    • University degree in transportation design
    • Minimum 3 years’ experience in automobile interior design
    • English, spoken and written
    • Very strong sketch ability.
    • Good knowledge of CAD 3D design process and software such as Alias, Photoshop, VRED, and PowerPoint
    • Communicative with good verbal and visual presentation skills.
    • Independent and confident as well as a good team player
    • Structured, methodical, and analytical with good planning skills. Ability to understand and analyse requirements from upper management
    • Highly motivated, flexible, and able to work under constrained time schedules
    • Take a design from the sketch phase to concept mode1ling in Alias or clay, and through to A-class surfacing.
    • C up with design and engineering solutions that serve the design vision and also fit with the engineering constraints.
    • Ability to work on all aspects of Interior design.
    • Work with colour and trim design team to create designs that consider the opportunities and limits of the colour and trim vision, and work with them to create a unified vision for the designs.
    • Work with Interaction design team to create designs with excellent HMI
    • Work with suppliers to achieve the best possible product in terms of craftsmanship, cost, and engineering, while also staying as close to the design vision as possible.
    • Collaborate with the fabrication team to complete prototypes when necessary.
    • Will report to Chief Designer

    Requirements:

    • Software and IT: Photoshop, Alias
    • Competence requirements for: CAD (CATIA)

    Apply with a comprehensive CV and portfolio



    Click here for more information


