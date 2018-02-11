Interior Designer – Automotive

Job Overview:
Automotive Interior Designer required for contract position in Sweden with immediate start
Detail
• University degree in transportation design
• Minimum 3 years’ experience in automobile interior design
• English, spoken and written
• Very strong sketch ability.
• Good knowledge of CAD 3D design process and software such as Alias, Photoshop, VRED, and PowerPoint
• Communicative with good verbal and visual presentation skills.
• Independent and confident as well as a good team player
• Structured, methodical, and analytical with good planning skills. Ability to understand and analyse requirements from upper management
• Highly motivated, flexible, and able to work under constrained time schedules
• Take a design from the sketch phase to concept mode1ling in Alias or clay, and through to A-class surfacing.
• C up with design and engineering solutions that serve the design vision and also fit with the engineering constraints.
• Ability to work on all aspects of Interior design.
• Work with colour and trim design team to create designs that consider the opportunities and limits of the colour and trim vision, and work with them to create a unified vision for the designs.
• Work with Interaction design team to create designs with excellent HMI
• Work with suppliers to achieve the best possible product in terms of craftsmanship, cost, and engineering, while also staying as close to the design vision as possible.
• Collaborate with the fabrication team to complete prototypes when necessary.
• Will report to Chief Designer
Requirements:
- Software and IT: Photoshop, Alias
- Competence requirements for: CAD (CATIA)
Apply with a comprehensive CV and portfolio
