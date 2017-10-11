CAS / ALIAS / Class- A modeler

SF Motors

Location: Santa Clara, CA

At SF Motors, we’re forging a new kind of mobility company by combining the DNA of advanced automotive engineering and design with that of state of the art smart technologies and connectivity to revolutionize the future of premium electric vehicles. From our corporate headquarters in Silicon Valley we’re bringing the best and brightest together with a common goal of creating the next generation of smart, clean, connected vehicles for you.

Our vision is to deliver premium electric vehicles that enhance the daily lives of our users, allowing them to live more connected, productive lives through the integration of clean technology and advanced hardware and software. The future of mobility is more than getting from A to B, it’s about keeping connected to provide users customizable features, when they want it.



Summary

This position is responsible for creating high-quality class-A surfaces for all visible exterior and interior components

Duties and responsibilities

Create complex and high-quality digital automotive surfaces

Create digital automotive surfaces ranging from early concept to production Class-A level

Interpret 2D sketches and renderings into 3D surfaces

Work closely together with exterior and interior design staff

Work closely together with engineering and packaging engineers to incorporate all feasibility criteria

Required Education and Experience



Minimum 5 years working in or for an OEM automotive design studio

BS, BA or MFA degree in design, engineering or related

High proficiency in Alias, ICEM Surf or equivalent surfacing program

Proficiency in VRED, Keyshot or equivalent rendering program

Understanding of production automotive development and procedures

Intuitive feeling and passion for automotive design

Work in high-pressure environment with quick turn-around

Proactive team player with excellent communication skills

Candidates for positions with SF Motors must be legally authorized to work in the United States on a permanent basis. Verification of employment eligibility will be required at the time of hire. Visa sponsorship is not available for this position; TN visa holders may be considered.

SF Motors is an equal opportunity employer committed to a culturally diverse workforce. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, religion, color, age, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability status or protected veteran status.

