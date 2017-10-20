Senior Designer, Exterior

At SF Motors, we’re forging a new kind of mobility company by combining the DNA of advanced automotive engineering and design with that of state of the art smart technologies and connectivity to revolutionize the future of premium electric vehicles. From our corporate headquarters in Silicon Valley we’re bringing the best and brightest together with a common goal of creating the next generation of smart, clean, connected vehicles for you.
Our vision is to deliver premium electric vehicles that enhance the daily lives of our users, allowing them to live more connected, productive lives through the integration of clean technology and advanced hardware and software. The future of mobility is more than getting from A to B, it’s about keeping connected to provide users customizable features, when they want it.
Summary
This position is responsible for the research, design/styling with a creative mind to develop and implement exteriors for all SF Motors vehicles
Duties and responsibilities
- Create innovative and professional exterior automotive design in the form of ideation sketching and renders, from initial concept phase through to production
- Perform research and design exploration for new vehicle exteriors.
- Work closely with other SF Motors design departments, marketing, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain in cross-functional teams for implementation of exterior design for production vehicles as well as concept properties
- Collaborate with internal interior design and CMF departments
- Prepare professional exterior design presentations for SF Motors development groups and executive management
- Stay current with latest trends in automotive exterior and interior design as well as consumer electronics, product, fashion, architectural and related design fields
Required Education and Experience
- Minimum 5 years in OEM automotive exterior studios, experience in related transportation design fields is beneficial
- BS, BFA, MS or MFA in transportation design
- Passion for automotive design
- Knowledge of current automotive design trends and technology
- Forward, innovative thinking for future vehicles
- Good understanding of vehicle aerodynamics
- Good understanding of production vehicle design practices, general vehicle development processes, timing and product cycles
- Experience working in cross-departmental teams and balancing design intent with vehicle feasibility
- Experience with CAS digital modelling and interfacing with digital modelers
- Experience with clay modeling process and working with clay sculptors
- Good organizational, inter-personal, and presentational skills
- Professional, motivated and pro-active working attitude
- Ability to travel and work long hours
- Proficient PC skills – current Office 365: Word, PPT, Excel and MS Project
- Highly skilled in 2D digital sketching programs: Photoshop or equivalent
- Skilled in CAS 3D surface and 3D visualization programs: Alias, VRED, Keyshot or equivalent
