Exterior Designer

Aston Martin

Location: Gaydon, Warwickshire, UK

Job Type: Permanent

Job Ref.: DES219

JOB PURPOSE

In this role you will have freedom to create and search for innovative designs that deliver world class award winning exteriors. We are looking for a committed designer with the ability to create and deliver projects.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES & TASKS

The applicant will undertake focused design activities on concept and current program interiors, communicate with all studio functions with some interaction with wider Product Development areas. There will be opportunity to meet VIP and VVIP customers.

QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE

• Automotive studio experience

• Highly articulate 2D sketcher/Illustrator

• Able to guide 3D digital/Physical model development

• Able to deliver creative Interior proposals /solutions.

• Able to work collaboratively alongside other Designers/Digital/Physical Modellers/Engineers.

• Familiar with studio based creative role and relationships (with the wider business)

• Be prepared to deliver their creation the successful candidate must have a delivery mind-set and dedication to project delivery

• Prepare and present solutions

• Strong eye for detail

• Clay and prototype model build and assembly experience

• Some production experience important

• Open communicator

• Team player

