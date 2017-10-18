Car Designer/Stylist – Interior Concepts

Toyota North America - Calty Design Research, Inc.

Location: Newport Beach, Orange County, CA, US

Job Ref.: CAL0001X

Overview

Calty Design Research is Toyota’s North America design studio providing innovative concept and production design solutions for Toyota, Lexus and Scion vehicles. Calty’s primary goal is to research market trends and create innovative vehicle designs that reflect US tastes as well as other global markets. We participate in a variety of project activities, including experimental concepts, advanced, competition and production design for the Toyota, Lexus and Scion brands.

We are currently a seeking talented Interior Automotive Designer for our California Advanced Studio located in Newport Beach, California. You will: Create, present and develop designs for all Toyota brands; Conduct research to support development and design concept; and Coordinate the development of 3D models.

Qualifications

Ideal candidate will possess: A bachelor’s degree in Transportation or Industrial Design. Exceptional creativity to develop innovative design solutions which can be visually represented via skilled sketching ability. Automotive design studio experience designing car interiors required. Our work environment is well suited for individuals who are self-motivated, organized, detail-oriented, with a focus on team work and collaboration.

Portfolios with samples of interior car designs are required for consideration.

Click here for more information