Audi Senior Interior Designer

Audi

Location: Los Angeles, CA, US

Role Summary

The Interior Designer participates in the realization and planning of design projects, concept cars, technological innovation properties and HMI proof of concept properties. He/she presents ideas to and communicates frequently with the Audi Design Loft director and Top Management of AoA and Audi AG. He/she coordinates activities and schedules with internal disciplines (e.g., CAD and Visualization). This role is responsible for supporting the development of the brand direction and goals in close cooperation with the leadership of the Audi Design Loft.

Role Responsibilities

Creative/Innovation (70%)

Develops feasible interior design proposals from sketch into 3D.

Engages in creative discussions with leadership to define and develop automotive projects (production/concept), incorporating creativity, and market/competition analysis.

Executes automotive projects based on outcomes of production/concept discussions and leadership direction.

Produces proposals which influence (Audi) Product and Design decision making, reflecting future trend analysis, market and competition analysis.

Develops new product ideas for the Audi brand and presents to Audi Design Loft leadership, AoA leadership, and Audi AG leadership.

Project Oversight (20%)

Takes a lead role in the life cycle of the design project, from concept through to program presentation or handoff.

Coordinates activities and schedules with other studio disciplines (e.g. strategy, engineering, design, CAD, visualization and fabrication) to ensure successful project completion within the required timeframe.

Research and Strategy Involvement (10%)

Identifies and documents research and inspiration for the Audi Design team.

Communicates new & relevant design trends to the Audi Design team.

Utilizes market and competition analysis as a base for new product ideas.

Ensures the successful application of design strategy into new product ideas.

Qualifications

Experience

7+ years in the field of industrial design with a minimum of 5 years in an Automotive OE studio – specializing in an interior design role for production and concept vehicles.

Education

Bachelor’s Degree in Automotive or Industrial Design

Master’s Degree in Automotive or Industrial Design (desired)

General Skills

Demonstrated analytical thinking – using logic and reason

Excellent communication skills – interpersonal, presentation and written

Demonstrated conceptual thinking – creative and strategic

Workplace integration – joining people, processes or systems

Extensive knowledge and experience of OEM automotive engineering and executing pre-development stage of production and advanced concepts from satellite design operations

Understanding of multiple regional markets, especially the North American and Asian markets

Ability to comprehend automotive experiential technology and its foray into general consumer electronics and lifestyle industry

Experience in vehicle packaging, human factors, interface, user-experience, and user behavior aspects in transportation design

Required Specialized Skills

Demonstrated high-level proficiency in all facets of vehicle (interior) design.

Competent pre-development vehicle concept, packaging, and architecture.

Extensive knowledge of platform development.

Up-to-date knowledge of relevant (automotive/transportation) technologies and applications.

Excellent judgment of design proportions and proposals.

Good verbal communication skills.

Wide interest/knowledge of creative industry (e.g. entertainment, product design, fashion).

Excellent time management skills.

Desired Specialized Skills

Deep understanding of automotive product planning process and global marketing requirements.

Extensive knowledge of the VW Group brands.

Knowledge of automotive manufacturing.

Work Flexibility

Up to 25% of travel due to extensive contact to VW Group clients in Germany

Must be willing to travel within short (3-4 days) notice

