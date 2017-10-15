Mazda USA

Location: Irvine, CA, US

The Designer III, Exterior supports the Manager with responsibility to create new concepts and styling innovations for automotive exterior in a higher level. This position is a resource for Designer I and II, leads projects under general direction and oversees assigned projects. The Designer III will develop both conceptual and production based exterior solutions in the form of sketch, rendering and 3D digital models, with consideration of engineering, manufacturing, packaging, ergonomics, safety, and technology.

Major Areas of Responsibility:

Creates original design ideas

Make perspective sketches and renderings in scale and full size sufficient in a higher level to communicate new design ideas

Develop two and three-dimensional mock-ups of proposed design solutions

Conduct research to support development and design concepts

Coordinate with and lead studio engineers, modelers, other designers and service and fabrication personnel in the development of new ideas in both two and three-dimensional form to required finish

Coordinate across the teams and provide departmental support

Coordinate with and lead Clay Modelers, Digital Designers and Fabrication team to develop 3D clay properties such as 1:1 Clay and ¼ Scale Clay models.

Oversight of connecting Interior design vision with Co-Creation Activities

Develop Graphics for concept cars, Motorsports livery, logos etc.

Education (Minimum):

Bachelor or Master’s Degree in Automotive or Industrial design or equivalent work experience

Experience:

8+ years of experience in Automotive Design experience, preferably in an OEM studio desired

Training/Certification:

CA driver’s license

Knowledge/Skills/Abilities:

Excellent knowledge of automotive design process

Ability to demonstrate creative design leadership and rational through process

Ability to lead projects and provide support and advice to team members

Ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously

Excellent communication skills (verbal and written)

Strong problem-solving skills

Ability to exercises independent, innovative judgment and discretion.

Exceptional design, visualization and graphic skills

Proficient skills of digital modeling with Autodesk Alias Surface

Demonstrates creative design leadership and rational thought process.

Ability to collaborate with people/organizations with multicultural background

Click here for more information