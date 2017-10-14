Sr. Interior Designer

Tesla Motors

Location: Hawthorne, California

Job Type: Full-time

The Role As a Senior Interior Designer at Tesla, you will be responsible for the interior design development of future Tesla vehicles. You will be part of the team that creates and executes world-class interiors in terms of form, function and luxury.

Using your considerable production design experience and innovative thinking, you will primarily be tasked with creating designs for future cars, but may also be called upon for other design tasks (exterior, product, etc) based on your skillset. Our design team prides itself on being multitalented and flexible, and we look for the same in our potential candidates. You will report to the Sr. Manager of Interior Design and this position resides in the Los Angeles Design Studio. Responsibilities

Develop design proposals for Tesla interiors, ranging from broad design themes for the entire interior all the way to component-level design.

Create compelling sketches that show a vision for the future of Tesla interior design.

Guide a design from the sketch phase to concept modeling in Alias or clay, and through to A-class surfacing.

Work with engineers to come up with design and engineering solutions that serve the design vision and also fit with the engineering constraints.

Participate in cross-functional strategy, timing, and process discussion as it pertains to interiors or interior components.

Work with color and trim designers to create designs that consider the opportunities and limits of the color and trim vision, and work with them to create a unified vision for the designs.

Work with suppliers to achieve the best possible product in terms of craftsmanship, cost, and engineering, while also staying as close to the design vision as possible.

Mentor junior designers and provide technique/approach guidance where needed between reviews.

Collaborate with the fabrication team to complete prototypes when necessary.

Occasionally participate in non-interior design efforts as necessity and your own skillset dictates.

Requirements

Bachelor Degree in Automotive or Transportation Design, or a minimum of 6 years of experience in automotive design (preferably with significant time spent on production cars), or the equivalent in experience and evidence of exceptional ability.

Must understand the fundamental differences in design and engineering of premium cars and have examples or a portfolio of completed programs.

Must have in-depth technical knowledge of prototyping, manufacturing, and assembly processes as it relates to automobiles.

High level of skill taking 2D sketches to 3D modeling in Alias and clay.

Excellent at creating and maintaining cross-functional working relationships.

Exceptional visual and oral communication skills.

Must be self-motivated and able to manage multiple parallel-path projects.

Demonstrated an ability to deliver successful designs under tight timing constraints and provide examples of such scenarios throughout career.

** All candidates MUST submit a portfolio/personal website to be considered for this position. **

