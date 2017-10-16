Automotive Creative Design Intern

Ford Motor Company

Location: Dearborn, MI, US

Ford Design is Ford Motor Company’s global creative design organization with eight design studios throughout the world. Ford Creative Designers work collaboratively using the very latest computer technology to design high quality and exciting products for global markets.

Ford creative designers apply their skills to design vehicle exteriors, Interiors, components, color and materials, and user interaction. Designers use a variety of digital tools to create concept sketches, renderings, and 3D digital design models and animations. Designers work with other disciplines in the development of scale and full size clay models, and ultimately interface with program engineering teams to develop concept designs and feasible production products.

Intern Creative designer candidates are current college students pursuing a bachelor’s degree in transportation design or industrial design and a minimum GPA of 3.0. Candidates must submit portfolios that illustrate exceptional design creativity, strong problem solving skills, a superior ability to visually communicate through sketches and renderings, an ability to think three-dimensionally and an understanding of proportions and form. Portfolios should contain projects that exhibit automotive designs for exteriors, interiors, components, color and materials, or user interaction.

Ford Designers use Microsoft Windows based computer systems with software applications that include, Alias Automotive 2D and 3D, VRED, Adobe Photoshop and Illustrator. Knowledge of these tools is highly desired.

