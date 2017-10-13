Toyota North America - Calty Design Research, Inc.

Location: Newport Beach, Orange County, CA, US

Ref. CAL00027

Overview

Calty Design Research is Toyota’s North America design studio providing innovative concept and production design solutions for Toyota and Lexus vehicles. Calty’s primary goal is to research market trends and create innovative vehicle designs that reflect US tastes as well as other global markets. We participate in a variety of project activities, including experimental concepts, advanced, competition and production design for the Toyota, Lexus, and Scion brands.

We are currently seeking an innovative and artistic 3D Visualization Specialist who will function as the resident expert for Toyota’s North America advanced studio in Newport Beach, California. Working with our designers and digital sculpting team, key responsibilities include:

Showcasing automotive designs with photorealistic digital renderings and compelling visualization

Processing data, creating digital design presentations, and supporting VR real-time 3D visualization for internal reviews and external communications

Supporting a broad range of Interior, Exterior and Color design programs

Interpreting ideas and storyboards to create visually effective animation and simulation

Qualifications

Ideal candidate will possess:

Artistic talent and ability with solid design sense, an eye for proportion, lighting, and dramatic effect.

Bachelor degree in design, visual communications, or related artistic discipline.

3+ years minimum visualization experience using VRED

Experience using 3D computer graphics software (ex. Maya, Blender, Bunkspeed, etc.)

Experience with UI/UX design for Augmented Reality or Virtual Reality a plus.

Candidate without portfolios will not be considered.

Click here for more information