Interior Designer and Senior Interior Designer

Senior Interior Designer
Candidate Requirements:
- Minimum 5 years of work experience at a design department of a global automotive company.
- Capability to create attractive design concept by investigating the market independently.
- Strong sketching and rendering skills.
- Understanding of a 3 dimensional object for clay model and prototype production.
- Strong presentation skill for both internal and external meetings.
- Fluent and sufficient English communication skill, including technical terms, necessary to work internationally.
Interior Designer
Candidate Requirements
- Work experience at a design department of a global automotive company.
- Capability to create attractive design concept by investigating the market independently.
- Strong sketching and rendering skills.
- Understanding of a 3 dimensional object for clay model and prototype production.
- Strong presentation skill for both internal and external meetings.
- Fluent and sufficient English communication skill, including technical terms, necessary to work internationally.
Click here for more information