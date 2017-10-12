Interior Designer and Senior Interior Designer

12 October 2017


  • Infiniti
  • Location: San Diego, CA, US


    • Senior Interior Designer

    Candidate Requirements:

    • Minimum 5 years of work experience at a design department of a global automotive company.
    • Capability to create attractive design concept by investigating the market independently.
    • Strong sketching and rendering skills.
    • Understanding of a 3 dimensional object for clay model and prototype production.
    • Strong presentation skill for both internal and external meetings.
    • Fluent and sufficient English communication skill, including technical terms, necessary to work internationally.

     

    Interior Designer

    Candidate Requirements

    • Work experience at a design department of a global automotive company.
    • Capability to create attractive design concept by investigating the market independently.
    • Strong sketching and rendering skills.
    • Understanding of a 3 dimensional object for clay model and prototype production.
    • Strong presentation skill for both internal and external meetings.
    • Fluent and sufficient English communication skill, including technical terms, necessary to work internationally.


