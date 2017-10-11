Studio & Concept Engineer – Design Studio

Aston Martin

Location: Gaydon, Warwickshire, UK

JOB PURPOSE

A career with Aston Martin Lagonda means joining one of the world’s most recognised premium automotive brands. There are design opportunities now available in the studio environment which present an excellent and rare opportunity to be part of a small and diverse team which will be shaping the future of the automotive industry.

The Studio & Concept Engineering Group are specialists dedicated to the task of turning concepts into reality. The latest investments in AML now provide a stable foundation for you to build your career in the next generation of ground breaking automotive products. As part of the design team you will be privileged to be part of a select group of individuals who have a once in a lifetime opportunity to create something which is truly great.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES & TASKS

As Studio & Concept Engineer you will be expected to work closely with all disciplines within AML. This is a pivotal role; your task will be to bring Design and Engineering together, you must arbitrate and generate solutions to technically challenging areas on new product development. You will focus a cross-functional working team to this task.

As an individual you should have an unusual blend of creativity, a keen eye for aesthetic quality, and an understanding of the technical limitations in order to achieve this. You will be expected to work effectively within the team and be fully prepared to take command of interface issues in order to plan the most efficient and effective route to a resolution.

There will be stretched timescales and compressed activities where you will be expected to manage and police key legislative requirements, vehicle targets and hard points. You will be reliant on your pedigree of OEM experience in both high and low volume production segments.

There is a need to keep abreast of technical developments within the automotive industry, with particular reference to the evolution of competitor products.

This is a progressively-paced, highly creative and most confidential Studio. There will be an expectation that the new candidate fully embraces this working ethos.

QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE

• Extensive automotive product concept and component design experience on style sensitive environments.

• Studio Engineering and Concept development work in a luxury or premium sports car sector.

• 3D Automotive CAD proficiency of detailing, modelling and packaging with recognized software such as Catia, Unigraphics, Ideas, NX (Role will be NX based, NX training will be provided if required).

• An understanding of the design and validation processes for vehicle components and systems.

• A working knowledge of component manufacturing tooling requirements and lead times.

• Working knowledge of Ramsis ergonomic software and Optis would be an advantage.

• Working knowledge of ICEM Surf and Alias software would be an advantage.

• Educated to degree level or equivalent within a design related discipline, with relevant automotive experience.

