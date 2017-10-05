Quality Bicycle Products

Location: Bloomington, MN

Why Join Us:

Are you ready to join a passionate team of designers working to get Every Butt on a Bike? Quality Bicycle Products is looking at add a Senior Industrial Designer to our growing team. Voted one of the top 50 work places by Outdoor Magazine multiple years in a row, QBP is based in Bloomington, MN, and respected as one of the best businesses in the cycling industry. QBP’s product development team designs and develops innovative products and experiences for our portfolio of 15+ Brands with the likes of Surly, Salsa Cycles, 45Nrth, and many more.

What You Will Do:

As a Senior Industrial Designer for QBP, you will have a key leadership role in developing and conducting user research, product strategy, and utilizing human centered processes to design innovative and technologically advanced products. Expect to work on a variety of projects ranging from small parts and accessories, soft goods, and complete bicycles. The ideal candidate is able to merge the ability to listen and observe others experiences with their own to create unique and innovative products. They will be driven, passionate, and self-motivated; but will also be capable of integrating into a larger development team that interacts between marketing, creative, product management, and engineering.

If you are an exceptional designer who is passionate about getting more butts on bikes, and leading human centered design processes, than this is the role for you.

Work seamlessly on cross-functional teams to design and develop innovative products including complete bikes, accessories, softgoods and components that are consistent with direction of the brand.

Identify, visualize, document, and present back to the larger Brands team: User research, insights, experience strategies Visual product language for brands Product concepts and designs

Maintain a strong sense of trends and stay abreast of brand competition within cycling, the outdoor industry, and the market as a whole

Direct involvement with all aspects of the product development process, from concept to production

Be a senior resource and guide to Jr and Mid-level design staf

What You Need to Succeed:

• Bachelor’s Degree in Industrial Design with 6 or more years of experience in industrial and/or product design

• Ability to utilize appropriate visual tools for the application, whether that is 2D, Sketching, interactive media, 3D, or physical prototyping

• Exceptional verbal, written, and visual communication skills

• Exceptional 3D modeling skills, specifically in surfacing, preferably in Solidworks.

• Experience and proficiency with Adobe Creative Suite and digital sketching software

• Aesthetic Sensibility, the ability to define and articulate strong and appropriate product form.

• General understanding of manufacturing practices in welding, casting, machining, and molding

• Ability to communicate and collaborate with international development partners

• Self-motivated and detail orientated person

• Ability and desire to learn bicycle mechanics and assembly

• Domestic and international travel 4-6 weeks per year, valid driver’s license and passport required

• Ability to use computer extensively

• Ability to periodically lift up to 50 lbs.

ORGANIZATIONAL STRUCTURE:

This employee will report directly to the Industrial Design Manager. This individual will work collaboratively with product managers, creative, engineering, marketing, and project managers for several brands as assigned. This employee will not have direct reports, but will be asked to serve as a guide to Jr and Mid level design staff.

The employee will be based in QBP’s Minnesota location and travel periodically both domestic and international.

SALARY:

Pay based on experience. QBP strives to pay market competitive rates for all positions

APPLICATION:

Candidates interested in this position must provide a cover letter, resume, and portfolio examples with their application in either a PDF or weblink. Failure to submit all required documents will result in dismissal.

All candidates are subject to a pre-employment criminal background check and a drug screen. Some applicants may be subject to a credit check and driving check as well.

