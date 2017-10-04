Junior Industrial / Transportation designer

ASTHEIMER

Location: Warwick, United Kingdom

ASTHEIMER is a world class design studio that works with forward thinking clients in a collaborative way to develop the products of the future.

Pushing the boundaries, we work with global brands in varied sectors including automotive, marine, furniture, interiors FMCG and technology. This diversity gives us a deep understanding of market trends, customer needs and desires, the latest materials, technologies and manufacturing processes. Our advanced design facility in Warwick, UK features state of the art hardware and software, and a fully equipped workshop.

We are currently looking for a highly talented junior designer to join our small but growing team.

Main roles and responsibilities

• Market, competitor, technologies and trend research

• Conceptual design, sketching and rendering

• Creating 3D models for product development, prototyping and visualisation

• Preparing photo realistic renders and presentation material

About you

• Minimum 2:1 Bachelors degree in Automotive, Transportation, Product or Industrial design

• 0 -3 years experience, Automotive / Transportation design background preferable

• The ability to frame and understand design challenges, consumer needs and translate brand values into a wide variety of conceptual designs

• A high level of hand sketching, 3-dimensional form development, surfacing and visualisation skills

• Proficient in Photoshop and Alias. Wacom tablet, Illustrator, Indesign. Rhino and VRED experience preferable but not essential

• Demonstrate a sensibility to Graphical design, Colour, Material and Finish and a keen eye for detail

• Enjoy and be able to work quickly and effectively on multiple projects at any given time

• Have a keen interest in the latest trends and technologies

• Be curious and have an opinion

Our studio is a fun and flexible working environment, and as part of a small team your contribution will be highly important. We offer the opportunity to develop into a senior role in the future.

Please apply with cv and portfolio of work via .pdf.

Must be eligible to work in the UK.

