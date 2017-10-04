Indeed.com

Title: Mechanical Designer

Type: Contract-to-Hire

Pay: Negotiable

Location: Downers Grove Area, IL (West Chicago Suburbs)

Benefits:

Competitive pay

Profit sharing

Medical/Dental/Life Insurance

401K

Paid Holidays

Description :

We are seeking experienced machine designers to design and assist in building high-quality precision industrial machinery. Designers depending on the level of experience must be able to concept solutions for nesting customer parts while integrating the necessary tooling that is required for each application. Applications can range from clinching, piercing, pressing, skiving, crimping, marking, bending and forming. The design will entail the whole machine which also includes piping/tubing/wiring layouts. This requires working with our Controls Engineers by giving them the requirements on how the machine should function and then taking the feed back from the Controls group and incorporating it into the design. The Designers, depending on experience, must have the good mechanical aptitude on how to assemble and disassemble tooling and machines. The Designer will be involved in all steps of the program from initial concept through build and debug. Even though it is not required, we encourage our designers to participate in the assembly process and to interact with the customer during the design, design approval and buy off phase of the project. Designers, if they would like, can also travel to visit customers for design reviews and installation support.

Work in a clean & modern office building with the latest CAD, CAM, FEA, PDM, CMM software and equipment. Our location is in a nice Chicago suburb just 30 miles west of Downtown.

Designer Experience Requirements :

Solid understanding of tolerances.

Solid understanding of materials.

Good foundation in statics and being able to balance forces.

Experience in stress and deflection calculations by means of hand calculations, spread sheets or FEA software.

3D background.

Pro E or Creo 3.0

Experience designing, tooling and nesting fixtures.

Experience with CAD, CAM, FEA, PDM, CMM software.

Some assembly shop experience.

Flexible and adapt quickly to changing technical specifications.

Good interpersonal skills and the ability to work multiple tasks simultaneously are necessary.

Good written and spoken communication skills.

Able to interface effectively with co-workers, and to participate in the development of innovative design techniques.

Education & Experience:

Must have 5-10 years experience.

BS in Mechanical or Bio Mechanical Engineering with emphasis in Design. ( Or other college degrees that focused on Design & Drafting).

Preferred Experience:

Faro Arm CMM work.

FEA analysis in any program. (Pro Mechanica is a plus)

Some machining back ground.

Intralink or PDMLink document management experience.

SAP experience.

Job Type: Full-time

Job Location:

Downers Grove, IL

Required experience:

Fixture Nesting: 5 years

CAM/CAD: 5 years

Fixture Tooling: 5 years

Automotive Design Manufacturing: 5 years

Six Sigma: 5 years

3D Mechanical Design: 5 years

SAP: 3 years

CNC programming: 5 years

Intralink or PDMLink document management: 5 years

Pro-E and/or Creo: 5 years

Automotive Manufacturing: 1 year

FEA analysis: 5 years

Machine Design: 5 years

Faro Arm CMM work: 5 years

Fixture Design: 5 years

Lean Manufacturing: 5 years

Design Engineering: 5 years

Required language:

English

Click here for more information