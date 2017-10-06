Senior Designer – Colour and Materials Job

6 October 2017


  • Technicon Design


    • Job Overview:

    * NEW* We require a Senior Colour and Materials Designer with a minimum of 5 years experience in the Automotive industry for a contract position in Sweden.

    Detail

    Assignment Description:

    • Create and deliver complete design proposals according to design brief and project constraints in assigned programs.
    • Produce creative detailed design solutions fulfilling complex technical criteria.
    • Develop concepts, which are translated into practical solutions in co-operation with external suppliers.
    • Prepare presentation material for reviews.
    • Participate in design reviews.
    • Attend in project and engineering meetings.
    • Represent colour & material in project related forums.
    • Work closely with Project Leader, 3D designers, C&M Specialists, Studio Engineers C&M and modelling teamtrim shop.

    Requirements:
    • University degree within Design andor Fine Arts.
    • Minimum 5 years’ experience from automotivetransportation design. Competence within other design related industries are an advantage.
    • Deep knowledge about colour & material development.
    • Fluent in English. Knowledge in Chinese is an advantage.
    • Understanding of complete car development process.
    • Strong communicator with good presentation skills.
    • Skilled in Adobe Creative Suite with ability to visualize and communicate ideas effectively in 2D and 3D.
    • Experience in Alias, VRED, KeyShot is an advantage.
    • Strong drive, independent and confident as well as a good team worker.
    • Structured, methodical and analytical with good planning skills.
    • Flexible and able to work under constrained time schedules and frequently revised circumstances.
    • Established network of contacts in the industry.

    Personal attributes:
    • Be able to travel to China

    Please apply with a comprehensive CV and portfolio



