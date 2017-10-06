Senior Designer – Colour and Materials Job

Job Overview:
* NEW* We require a Senior Colour and Materials Designer with a minimum of 5 years experience in the Automotive industry for a contract position in Sweden.
Detail
Assignment Description:
• Create and deliver complete design proposals according to design brief and project constraints in assigned programs.
• Produce creative detailed design solutions fulfilling complex technical criteria.
• Develop concepts, which are translated into practical solutions in co-operation with external suppliers.
• Prepare presentation material for reviews.
• Participate in design reviews.
• Attend in project and engineering meetings.
• Represent colour & material in project related forums.
• Work closely with Project Leader, 3D designers, C&M Specialists, Studio Engineers C&M and modelling teamtrim shop.
Requirements:
• University degree within Design andor Fine Arts.
• Minimum 5 years’ experience from automotivetransportation design. Competence within other design related industries are an advantage.
• Deep knowledge about colour & material development.
• Fluent in English. Knowledge in Chinese is an advantage.
• Understanding of complete car development process.
• Strong communicator with good presentation skills.
• Skilled in Adobe Creative Suite with ability to visualize and communicate ideas effectively in 2D and 3D.
• Experience in Alias, VRED, KeyShot is an advantage.
• Strong drive, independent and confident as well as a good team worker.
• Structured, methodical and analytical with good planning skills.
• Flexible and able to work under constrained time schedules and frequently revised circumstances.
• Established network of contacts in the industry.
Personal attributes:
• Be able to travel to China
Please apply with a comprehensive CV and portfolio
