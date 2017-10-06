Senior Designer – Colour and Materials Job

* NEW* We require a Senior Colour and Materials Designer with a minimum of 5 years experience in the Automotive industry for a contract position in Sweden.

Detail

Assignment Description:

• Create and deliver complete design proposals according to design brief and project constraints in assigned programs.

• Produce creative detailed design solutions fulfilling complex technical criteria.

• Develop concepts, which are translated into practical solutions in co-operation with external suppliers.

• Prepare presentation material for reviews.

• Participate in design reviews.

• Attend in project and engineering meetings.

• Represent colour & material in project related forums.

• Work closely with Project Leader, 3D designers, C&M Specialists, Studio Engineers C&M and modelling teamtrim shop.

Requirements:

• University degree within Design andor Fine Arts.

• Minimum 5 years’ experience from automotivetransportation design. Competence within other design related industries are an advantage.

• Deep knowledge about colour & material development.

• Fluent in English. Knowledge in Chinese is an advantage.

• Understanding of complete car development process.

• Strong communicator with good presentation skills.

• Skilled in Adobe Creative Suite with ability to visualize and communicate ideas effectively in 2D and 3D.

• Experience in Alias, VRED, KeyShot is an advantage.

• Strong drive, independent and confident as well as a good team worker.

• Structured, methodical and analytical with good planning skills.

• Flexible and able to work under constrained time schedules and frequently revised circumstances.

• Established network of contacts in the industry.

Personal attributes:

• Be able to travel to China

Please apply with a comprehensive CV and portfolio