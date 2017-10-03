Assistant Professor Product Design/Industrial Design

The University of Kansas

Location: Lawrence, KS

The School of Architecture and Design at the University of Kansas is looking for an outstanding colleague to join us as an Assistant Professor in the Department of Design. The Department seeks a Product Designer with the educational background, professional experience, and skillset to teach Industrial Design studios. Successful applicants will have a terminal degree in Industrial Design with research and/or client based projects in Consumer Product Design. A candidate with an active research program, teaching experience and 5+ years professional experience will distinguish applicants. Candidates should have the ability to work in an interdisciplinary, diverse and collaborative environment. Research in issues related directly to Product Design with external research grants is preferred. Strong ideation and sketching skills, superior 3D Modeling capabilities in SolidWorks, and 2D skills in Adobe Suite programs are strongly desired. We offer the opportunity to work with award-winning students and nationally recognized faculty in a collegial, collaborative and energetic environment.

Opened in 1866, the University of Kansas is a comprehensive educational and research institution with 29,272 students and more than 2,100 faculty members. KU’s main Lawrence campus is approximately 40 miles west of Kansas City, Missouri home to vital cultural and business communities with an array of nationally recognized visual and preforming arts venues. The Department of Design offers undergraduate areas of study in Industrial Design, Illustration and Animation, Photography and Visual Communication. Additionally, KU offers two MA degrees in Interaction Design and Design Management. The School of Architecture and Design has extensive studio and lab facilities, including a 65,000 maker space.

The preferred candidate has experience in the following areas:

— Superior computer Modeling skills in SolidWorks

— Strong skills in Adobe Suite, especially Photoshop and Illustrator

— Strong sketching/ ideation skills

— Knowledge of professional and production practices

— Record of innovative product development

— Full-time teaching experience at the college level

The University of Kansas is especially interested in hiring faculty members who can contribute to the climate of diversity in the School of Architecture and Design including a diversity of scholarly approaches.

Applicants must submit:

1) Cover Letter

2) Current Resume/CV

3) Three References. Include name, job title, email address and phone number for each reference. References should be qualified to evaluate your professional experiences and achievements.

In addition, applicants will need to upload the following materials to SlideRoom

4) Research Statement

Examples of Creative work.(required)

Upload at 15 – 20 examples of your creative research. SlideRoom will accept Images (up to 10MB each; Video (up to 500MB each): External media from YouTube and Vimeo.

Teaching Materials. (optional)

If you have teaching experience. Please create one pdf containing the following… Sample Syllabus; List of courses taught; 10–20 examples of student work.

Optional Materials (optional)

URL to your a website of your creative work

The successful candidate for the position must be eligible to work in the U.S. prior to the start of the position.

